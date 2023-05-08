9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16 is set to air on Fox on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The highly intense drama series is part of the beloved 9-1-1 franchise and follows the life of a firefighter named Owen Strand, who, along with his son, moves to New York from Texas.

Life constantly throws a number of challenges at him as he tries to deal with his turbulent personal life along with his complicated professional life. It stars popular actor Rob Lowe in the lead role, along with many others playing pivotal supporting characters. The series has already been renewed for a season 5.

Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16 will depict an argument between Judd and Tommy

A brief 30-second promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 offers a peek into the numerous gripping events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled A House Divided, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Judd and Tommy having a brief argument over protocol amidst a rescue operation.

Subsequently, tensions rise between 126 EMS and Fire. A short description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''When Tommy and Judd disagree on protocol during a rescue at a paper mill, a feud develops between the 126 EMS and Fire; Owen awaits news that could change his and T.K.'s lives forever.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Donors, focused on Carlos and Grace trying to investigate a woman, who's believed to be the victim of an organ trafficking mafia.

With several interesting events left to unfold this season, it'll be fascinating to watch where is Owen's life heading as challenges and struggles continue to chase him at work as well as in his personal life.

More details about 9-1-1: Lone Star plot and cast

9-1-1: Lone Star centers around the life of a highly efficient and passionate firefighter named Owen Strand, who deals with a number of high-risk emergency situations and other challenges as he tries to save people's lives. It also explores the various facets of his personal life. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The synopsis further reads:

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

The series stars Rob Lowe as the protagonist Owen Strand. He's been phenomenal throughout the four seasons, garnering high praise from fans and critics. Other key cast members include Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 on Tuesday, May 8, 2023.

