9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 7 on FOX: Release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 7 is expected to air on FOX on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek.

The previous episode of the fourth season had an interesting ending, following which viewers have been waiting with bated breath to find out what's next for Captain Strand as he continues to deal with various kinds of challenges in his life.

The series premiered back in early 2020, and has since garnered strong viewership and good reviews from most critics and viewers. It stars Rob Lowe in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying important supporting roles.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 7: Owen and team 126 set out to help a husband whose wife seems to suffer from a peculiar problem

The brief promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 reveals some of the key moments set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, Owen and team 126 set out to help a husband whose wife seems to suffer from a peculiar problem. Meanwhile, in another pivotal moment, Grace picks up a call from a pizza delivery driver.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the upcoming episode:

''Capt. Strand and the 126 help a husband whose wife "dies" when she is not upside-down; Grace takes a call from a pizza delivery driver who is in for the shock of his life; Tommy is worried Trevor's young daughter is a bad seed.''

The previous episode, titled This Is Not a Drill, witnessed Owen finally telling the truth to team 126 about his association with the FBI and his plans on nabbing a notorious terrorist. While not much else is known about the new episode, fans can look forward to several interesting and dramatic events unfolding.

Critics have praised the show's exploration of Texas culture and its strong and unique characterization, among numerous other things. Season 4, in particular, has garnered high praise, thanks to its intense plot.

More details about 9-1-1: Lone Star plot and cast

9-1-1: Lone Star tells the story of a firefighter who's moved from New York to Austin, Texas. It focuses on the kind of challenges he faces at work, adapting to the new environment, whilst also figuring out his issues on the personal front.

Check out the show's official synopsis, according to FOX:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station. After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew.''

The synopsis further reads:

''On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

The series features Rob Lowe as Owen Strand in the role of the protagonist. Lowe portrays his character with stunning maturity and sensitivity, turning him into a likable hero.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, Jim Parrack as Judson "Judd" Ryder, and many others.

Don't miss 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 7 on FOX on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

