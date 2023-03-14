9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 8 on FOX: Release date, air time, plot, and more

The eighth episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is expected to air on Fox on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. With the last episode ending on an exciting note, watching how the story unfolds as the fourth season has arrived at a critical juncture will be fascinating.

A spinoff of 9-1-1, the series centers around the life of a highly competent and passionate firefighter who relocates from New York to Austin, Texas, with his son, exploring the various challenges and struggles he faces at work.

Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 8: Promo, recap, what to expect, and more details explored

A brief 30-second promo offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4. In the upcoming episode, 126 rescues a father and son.

Elsewhere, Owen helps plan Carlos and T.K.'s wedding. Meanwhile, Marjan comes across a mysterious couple on her road trip. Here's a short description of the episode, titled Control Freaks, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The 126 must rescue a father and son involved in drivers ed lesson gone haywire; a self-help guru who has lost his self-control; Owen helps plan T.K. and Carlos' wedding; Marjan is suspicious when she meets a couple on her road trip.''

The previous episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled Tommy Dearest, focused on the 126 team trying to help a husband whose wife has been suffering from a peculiar problem. Elsewhere, Tommy has become increasingly concerned about Trevor's daughter.

The ongoing fourth season of the show has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Many have praised the show's strong writing, gripping storyline, and performances by the cast, among other things.

A quick look at 9-1-1: Lone Star plot, cast, and more details

The highly intense procedural drama series focuses on the life of protagonist Owen Strand, a passionate and highly dedicated firefighter who moves from New York to Texas with his son. Strand tries his best to protect those in danger while dealing with several personal challenges. Check out the show's synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The synopsis further reads,

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

Actor Rob Lowe plays the lead role in the series. His portrayal of protagonist Owen Strand has received critical acclaim, with many critics considering it one of his finest performances. Various other prominent actors like Gina Torres as Tommy Vega and Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian are featured alongside him.

Don't miss the latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 on Fox on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

