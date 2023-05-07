9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 on Fox: Release date, air time, plot, and more

9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 is expected to air on Fox on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The highly intense drama series chronicles the lives of various firefighters, paramedics and others who put themselves in grave danger in order to save people's lives.

The show has garnered critical acclaim, thanks to its intense and dramatic storyline and strong writing, among other things. Recently, it was announced that Fox has cancelled the show and that it will be moving to ABC for a seventh season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

Fox's 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 shows a wedding proposal clashing with a bank heist

A short 19-second promo for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 17 offers a glimpse of the numerous key moments set to be unpacked in the new episode. Titled Love is in the Air, the highly anticipated new episode will focus on a wedding proposal that clashes with a bank heist, causing absolute mayhem.

Elsewhere, things take a dramatic turn after Buck gets a surprise visit whilst Athena helps a victim cope with her grief. Rotten Tomates describes the new episode as:

''A wedding proposal tragically intersects with a bank robbery; a bride is literally stuck on her way to the altar; Athena talks a victim through her grief; Buck finds a surprise visitor on his doorstep.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Lost & Found, focused on team 118 trying to rescue two roommates.

Meanwhile, Maddie and Athena set off to find a missing boy. As the show is inching closer towards its conclusion, it'll be interesting to watch how the story concludes as the series tries to lay the foundation for another memorable installment.

What is 9-1-1 about? Plot, cast, and more details

9-1-1 tells the stories of a number of firefighters and other officers who work day and night to help protect people's lives at risk of putting themselves in danger. It also delves deep into their personal lives.

The show has garnered significant popularity over the years and has led to a spin-off titled 9-1-1: Lone Star. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1." The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.''

The description further reads,

''These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.''

The cast includes several prominent actors playing key roles. Angela Bassett is the leading star and she portrays the role of protagonist Athena. Apart from her, Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, and Kenneth Choi, among many others, are also part of the cast.

Viewers can watch the new episode of 9-1-1 season 6 on Fox on Monday, May 8, 2023.

