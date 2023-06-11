90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 2, titled Say Anything, will air on TLC this Sunday, June 11, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will also be uploaded on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

This show features eight couples, with one partner being American, who will try to overcome their various cultural barriers before taking the next big step in their relationship.

This week's episode will feature the aftermath of Tyray discovering that his girlfriend of four years, Carmella, is actually a man who had been catfishing him.

In a promo, he says that he messaged her to confront her about the same but there was no response. Tyray also confesses that Carmella always asked for more money online and that he is not ready to walk away from this relationship yet.

He hopes that this is just a misunderstanding and as seen in the trailer, he will head to Barbados to find out who was actually talking to him.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 2: Gino and Jasmine will meet after a long time

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Amanda and Razvan spend their first night together; Tyray isn't ready to give up on Carmella; after discovering questionable texts, Riley grows more suspicious of Violet; Gino and Jasmine reunite; David begins his journey to meet Sheila."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine will open up about the fact that Gino's family thinks she is an opportunist. She says that they think she is just using Gino for US citizenship.

Jasmine also gets offended when one of Gino's cousins comments on her photo, asking her if she really loves Gino. She says that not even her mother asks her questions like that.

Jasmine also confesses in a preview that they have been facing some trouble in the bedroom. After losing her husband, Amanda finally meets Razvan and the two might even get physically intimate on their first night together.

Meanwhile, Riley will also confront Violet about some of her texts and the fact that a man is sending her some shirtless pics.

Gino and Jasmine will finally meet after a long time and stay in the latter's new and expensive apartment which is paid for by Gino. However, Gino has no idea that Jasmine's new neighbor is really her ex-boyfriend who she still considers a friend.

Elsewhere, David will go to the Philippines to meet his girlfriend Sheila but as a deaf person, he might face some difficulty connecting with the latter's son.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 1

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Amanda finds love again after a tragic loss; Gino and Jasmine have issues to fix before her visa is approved; Riley suspects his girlfriend is lying; Tyray finds out shocking information about his online lover; David has no doubt Sheila is the one."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Amanda decided to meet Razvan despite her sister's doubts that she is moving on too fast. Amanda lost her husband the previous year to cancer and is now moving to Romania to find a new father for her children.

Jasmine revealed that Gino did not have s*x with her in the bedroom, which was a big issue for the couple. The producers informed Tyray that "Carmella" had confessed to them that "she" was catfishing him and that it was actually a man who he had been talking to for the past four years.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

