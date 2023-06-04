90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 release date, air time and plot on TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back with a brand new season and 7 new couples. Season 6 of the TLC’s popular series will premiere on Sunday, June 4 at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the Discovery Plus, TLC Go and Max.

As seen in the previous seasons, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will features 8 couples, where one of the partners is American, meeting each other for the first time. They will try to deal with their issues and cultural differences after meeting in another country and the American citizens will then have to decide if they want to get engaged, take their relationship to the next level or break-up.

Trailer and cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6

Each of the cast member of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will have different storylines as they try to take the next step in their relationship. 7 couples are new to the show while season 5 cast members Gino and Jasmine are returning in front of the cameras. The partners of the season are:

Amanda and Razvan (Romania): Razvan is the first man Amanda has dated after the death of her husband.

Riley and Violet (Vietnam): Riley has been betrayed many times in his past realtionships so he will hire a private investigator before truting Violet.

Christian and Cleo (England): Christian is unsure how he will date Cleo, a neurodivergent transgender person.

Tyray and Carmella (Barbados): They have only talked to each other on Snapchat and Tyray's family does not know about Carmella.

David and Sheila (Philippines): David's family is not so sure about his relationship with Sheila.

Meisha and Nicola (Israel): Meisha has never dated someone like Nicole, who is a virgin and lives with his mother.

Statler and Dempsey (England): Statler has not told Dempsey that she wants on moving to London forever.

Gino and Jasmine (Panama): Gino doubts that Jasmine is with him just for the money.

TLC’s description of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 reads,

"From the initial in-person meeting to traveling to a faraway country, the stories of these potential spouses-to-be uncover hidden truths, navigate cultural differences and ultimately determine if online romance can lead to true love. The participants overcome various challenges to meet the person they believe is their soul mate, including 20-year age gaps, language barriers, and precarious boat rides down the Amazon River."

As seen in the trailer of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino will get into a huge fight while filming the confessionals and the former even threatens to go back to her ex, who is the "best man" according to Jasmine. Gino doubts that his girlfriend in cheating on him while they are giving their relationship one last chance.

Amanda confesses that she used to roll her eyes after hearing someone say that they fell in love online but now the same thing has happened to her. However, it looks like she and Razvan won't have a great time together as Amanda says that maybe they are not meant for each other. Riley, who is very excited to spend the rest of his life with Violet, will get hurt after seeing a man's shirtless picture on his girlfriend's phone, calling her a "liar."

Sheila worries that her son won't be able to connect to David, who is deaf. Tyray gets shocked after learning that Carmella is on an escort service page and throws away his phone. Meisha says that her partner Nicola is very different from anyone that she has ever dated as he is a 46-year-old virgin.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET, taking up the spot of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4.

