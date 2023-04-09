90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 10, titled, One Hand Does Not Clap, will air on TLC on Sunday, April 9 at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the two-hour-long episode on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

The episode will be explosive as Daniele and Yohan get into another big argument. Yohan will forbid Daniele from meeting her friend, whom she used to date, but she will refuse to listen to him. In the promo, Yohan informs her that she will have to face the "consequence" of her actions.

In a confessional, Daniele claims that if Yohan continued to act like this, he would be miserable for the majority of his life.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 10?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Nicole makes a like-minded friend; Jen and Rishi reunite in India; Gabe has a heart-to-heart with Isabel's dad; financial fears send Kris back to the U.S.; Oussama romances Debbie with a poem; Yohan threatens consequences if Daniele sees her ex."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jeymi and Kris will try to start a business venture together, but some financial problems might affect their plan. In a promo, the newly married couple can be seen buying a food truck from a man who was selling it for $10,000 but increases the price to $20k just after seeing the happy reaction from the ladies.

Nicole will find a "like-minded friend" in Egypt who will reveal that Egyptian men fall in love with women and then try to change them according to their own "fit." After hearing this, Mahmoud will remark that their marriage won't benefit from their acquaintance and ask that Nicole never see this friend again. Gabe will ask Isabel's father for his blessing before proposing to her.

Jeymi's confrontation with Rishi about the shirtless pictures that he sent to another lady on Instagram will not go well, as he defends himself by saying that it was just a reply and nothing more. Jeymi calls his reply bulls**t and thinks about going back to the USA.

Oussama will read a beautiful, self-written poem titled 'I Think of You' in front of everyone. He will dedicate it to his fiancé Debbie and says that he did so to prove his love for her.

Debbie will be impressed by the same and says in a promo that the poem made her feel special.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 9

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Gabe fears fallout after coming out to Isabel's parents; Yohan fumes over news about Daniele's ex; Rishi's risque pic leaves Jen reeling; Mahmoud's brother throws him a relationship lifeline; Kris and Jeymi tie the knot."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Isabel's parents accepted Gabe as he came out as transgender. However, Gabe doubted how such religious people could accept him so quickly, so he asked Isabel to confirm it with her mother. Yohan got upset as Daniele made plans to meet her ex-boyfriend.

In front of their friends, Kris and Jeymi got married in a lovely ceremony. Jeymi picked a modern-style look, while Kris wore her mother's wedding dress. Kris' family joined the ceremony via Zoom.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

