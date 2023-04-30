90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 13 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 13, titled Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish, will air on TLC this Sunday, April 30 at 8 pm ET. The episode will run for two hours, and fans can watch the same on Discovery+ after the television broadcast.

The upcoming segment promises to be very dramatic as Jen's friends will tell Rishi's family about his secret engagement, which he wanted to do after two months. Jen was concerned that Rishi might be using her, so her friends offered to disclose the information themselves.

In a promo, Rishi can be seen getting quite the shock as Jen's friend shares this information with the help of a translator. After being blindsided, he says that his own plans and timelines are now "spoiled."

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 13?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi's family will be shocked by the revelation and will also be disappointed to learn that Jen is 15 years older than him. Rishi’s uncle slams him by saying,

"She doesn't want to stay here and she's 16 years older... What would happen to your life in the future?"

Rishi tries to defend his relationship in a preview by saying that many couples have a lot of age differences, just like them. His mother reminds him that it happens in the USA but not in India. Rishi says in a confessional,

"It feels like I lost everything, lost every hope, and I'm feeling that I broke from head to toe."

Elsewhere, Yohan will meet Daniele's ex and ask him some awkward questions, like his height, details about his past relationship, and even his private parts. The latter finds it weird that someone's husband was asking him such questions. Daniele says in a confessional that she wouldn't tolerate such behavior from Yohan, who did not even want to meet her ex in the first place.

Moreover, as seen in a preview, Debbie is shocked when Oussama reveals his plans to move to the USA as Debbie had moved to Morocco for him and planned on staying in the country forever. Oussama defends his decision by saying that people in the USA will appreciate his paintings and poems.

Debbie refuses to marry a man for his green card and says that she is trying to control herself from knocking him. Meanwhile, Gabe's sister will overstep her boundaries as she says that Isabel might be "controlling and jealous." She also asks Isabel if her brother would be well taken for in Colombia.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 12

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Kris and Jeymi blame each other for their problems; Gabe's sister pushes for a prenup; Jen and her friends hatch a risky plan; Daniele reunites with a former flame; Nicole's patience wears thin; Oussama's true intentions are revealed."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen met her friends in India and confronted Rishi about his DMs to other women. They were satisfied with his clarification and planned on telling his family about his relationship with the help of a translator.

Nicole told Mahmoud about her plans to return to the USA as she felt that she would never be accepted as an Egyptian. She asked Mahmoud to move in with her. Meanwhile, Kris implied that Jeymi was not making any money so she had to stay back in the USA and earn for both of them.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

