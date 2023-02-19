90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3 release date, air time, and more

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3, titled If You Can't Jump, You Plunge, will air on TLC on Sunday, February 19 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will be uploaded on the network's website and Discovery+ streaming application one day after the television premiere. Fans will also be able to watch the show on Philo and Fubo TV.

In this episode, Daniele and Yohan will once again get into a disagreement about their lifestyles. Daniele will urge Yohan to help her with the apartment's rent, which is $300 per month. In a preview, Yohan says that he will be able to afford only 5000 pesos per month, which is $90.

Daniele would also expect Yohan to help her with housework, but the latter would deny it on the basis of his culture where women do all the tasks at home. Daniele will then call out Yohan for not contributing to the marriage and call him "the wife" in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 3 will see few cast members moving for love

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Nicole has a rocky reunion with Mahmoud. Gabe embarks on his new Colombian life. Kris and Jeymi finally meet face-to-face. Rishi keeps a secret from Jen. Daniele frets over finances. Debbie prepares to move to Morocco for a much younger man."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole's parents will try to discourage her from giving Mahmoud another chance. In a preview, she can be seen confessing while on her way to the airport that she won't be able to adjust in the strict atmosphere.

Nicole also said that she would have to sacrifice a lot, but Mahmoud cannot come to the USA, so they have no other option. Meanwhile, Mahmoud reveals in a video that while he is excited to meet his wife, he knows that both of them are from different worlds. It has been hinted in the description that their first meeting will not go as expected.

Gabriel will board his flight to Colombia to be with Isabel and will feel guilty about leaving his family behind. Kris and Jeymi will finally meet for the first time in front of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cameras and discuss their future plans, as they must get married within nine days so that Kris can stay in the country. The two might also be seen getting intimate.

Jen's friends, on the other hand, will warn her of moving to India, given her past record in choosing men. However, she will not listen to them and instead leave the USA to be with Rishi, whose family has no idea that he has a girlfriend. In a preview, Rishi's mother shows him a photo of a girl from his own village so that he can decide whether to marry her or not.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans will also meet 67-year-old Georgia resident Debbie, who is all ready to move to Morocco to be with 24-year-old Oussama. In a preview, her son warns her, saying that she has "everything to lose" while Oussama owns nothing. Debbie will not listen to her son as she wants to spend more time with her lover.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes