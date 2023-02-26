90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 episode 4 release date, air time and plot

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Debbie and her son go to a law firm to talk about a prenup, while, Jen tells Rishi that she wants to take things slow.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Kris' health problems worry Jeymi; Debbie pursues a prenup; Gabe and Isabel fear telling her family he's transgender; Jen's mistrust of Rishi grows; the culture clash continues between Nicole and Mahmoud."

Tune in on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4

Debbie’s son calls her boyfriend a child in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4

The upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, has some intense drama in store for fans. While Debbie is very sure of her choice and is ready to move to Morocco to be with Oussama, her son is not on the same page. The two make their way to a law firm so that Debbie can get a prenup in order to protect herself from any potential danger that her relationship may put her through.

In a promo clip for the upcoming segment, the mother-son duo is seen arguing about the same at the firm. When the lawyer asks Debbie about Oussama’s assets, she tells her that he’s a farm person and her son quickly jumps in and states that he’s a kid. He rhetorically asks her what he has, and the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Debbie asks what her son had when he was 24 years old.

He said:

"At least I had a full-time job."

The lawyer asks about Oussama’s age and his girlfriend states that he’s quite young but seeing her son disapprove even further, she states that she’s not a “typical” 67-year-old woman.

Debbie’s son tells Gina, the lawyer, that Oussama is very manipulative and has already manipulated his mother to move to Morocco. He also voices his concerns about him asking her to transfer money to him.

The lawyer states in a confessional that the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 star contacted her a few weeks ago but had failed to mention that her fiance was only 24 years old. She adds that she thinks that the age difference is quite significant.

She continues:

"Personally, I feel like there are some red flags in this situation. Debbie is traveling halfway across the world to marry a man that doesn’t have any assets."

Jen tells Rishi she wants to take things slow

In another clip for the upcoming episode, Jen and Rishi are finally together as the former made her way to India after two years. However, she is uncertain about how much intimacy she wants to have with the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 cast member.

In a confessional, she sheds light on all the doubts that her friends and family members have about the relationship, which have started to creep into her mind as well.

Catch episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET.

