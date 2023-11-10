A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith sneaker emerges as a symbol of both legacy and innovation, marking BAPE's 30th anniversary with a design that respects tradition while boldly stepping into the future.

The upcoming release is a celebration of A BATHING APE's three decades of influence in the streetwear scene, aided by Adidas's iconic design language.

The Stan Smith silhouette, which has transcended its tennis roots to become a streetwear staple, is revisited with a nuanced approach that retains its classic allure. The collaboration promises to blend the best of both worlds, offering a unique spin on the timeless model that honors the past while looking ahead.

Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors should mark their calendars for November 18, the official release date for the A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith. The sneakers are set to drop as part of the ongoing celebrations for BAPE's 30th anniversary.

Anticipation is high for this release as it offers a fresh take on Stan Smith, and the release is expected to be available through the Adidas CONFIRMED app, among other select retail venues.

A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith (Image via Sneaker News)

The A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith maintains the foundational elements that have made the model a fixture in the sneaker community. At first glance, the sneaker presents a familiar white upper, but a closer examination reveals the meticulous craftsmanship.

The leather base is meticulously embossed, echoing the ABC Camo pattern that is distinctly BAPE. This subtle yet striking detail is complemented by a cream tone on the midsoles, providing a gentle contrast that enhances the shoe's overall aesthetic.

The heel tabs sport the iconic BAPE camo, adding a burst of pattern to the otherwise minimalist design. This attention to detail is further accentuated by the gold accents adorning the BAPE logo on the tongue and the "STAN SMITH" branding on the profile.

A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith (Image via Sneaker News)

Unlike the previous iteration designed as a golf shoe, this model eschews detachable kilties for a sleeker profile suitable for streetwear.

Heritage and collaboration

The history of A BATHING APE, Adidas, and the Stan Smith model is rich and storied. A BATHING APE, commonly known as BAPE, has been at the forefront of streetwear culture since its inception in 1993, known for its bold patterns and distinctive designs.

Adidas, with its deep roots in sports and lifestyle footwear, has been a pioneering force since 1949.

A BATHING APE and Adidas Stan Smith (Image via Sneaker News)

The A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith is a collaboration that speaks volumes about the legacy and future of streetwear. It's a sneaker that respects the roots from which it came while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in design and collaboration.

As BAPE celebrates 30 years of groundbreaking fashion, this sneaker stands as a beacon of its evolution and Adidas's commitment to excellence.

Come November 18, the sneaker community will have the opportunity to own a piece of this legacy. Whether it's to wear or to hold as a collector's item, the A BATHING APE x Adidas Stan Smith is poised to be yet another classic in the making.