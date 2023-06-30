A Belgian Chocolate Christmas on GAF: Cast list and characters explored

GAF's new romantic drama film, A Belgian Chocolate Christmas, is all set to drop on the channel on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young photographer who replaces her friend at a Belgian culinary school, where she falls in love with the chocolatier. However, a case of mistaken identity soon complicates their relationship. Take a look at GAF's official description of the film:

''A photographer takes her best friend’s place at a Belgian culinary school during the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity.''

The movie stars Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens in the lead roles, along with various others essaying pivotal supporting characters. The film is helmed by Maximilian Elfeldt and written by Anna Rasmussen.

GAF's A Belgian Chocolate Christmas cast list: Jaclyn Hales and others to feature in new romantic drama

1) Jaclyn Hales as Kate

Jaclyn Hales plays the lead role of Kate in GAF's A Belgian Chocolate Christmas. Kate is a young, charming woman who replaces her friend at a Belgian culinary school, following which her life takes a dramatic turn as she falls in love with a handsome chocolatier at the school. However, their relationship isn't as rosy and simple as it seemed to be initially.

It'll be fascinating to watch how their relationship evolves throughout the film. Hales looks wonderful and charming in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Cypher, Retreat to Paradise, The Sinister Surrogate, and many more.

2) Zane Stephens as Mathias

Zane Stephens dons the role of Mathias in the new GAF romantic drama film. Mathias is a chocolatier who works at the school. He falls in love with Kate, who's replaced her friend.

Their love story forms the core of the narrative. Zane Stephens looks impressive in the trailer as he shares great onscreen chemistry with his co-star Jaclyn Hales. He's previously appeared in The Skeleton's Compass, Rebuilding a Dream Christmas, and The Internship, to name a few.

3) Maria Pinsent as Ingrid

Maria Pinsent portrays the character of Ingrid in A Belgian Chocolate. Apart from that, not many other details regarding her character are revealed at this point, but fans can look forward to her playing an important role in the story. Her other notable works include Dying to Sleep, All Four a Reason, and Like Poison, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Belgian Chocolate Christmas also stars numerous others in crucial supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Sarah Pribis as Susan Michaels

Andrew Rogers as Pieter

Jeneen Robinson as Annette

Andrea Daveline as Michelle

Anthony Jensen as Jean Luc

The official preview for A Belgian Chocolate Christmas offers a peek into the numerous events set to unfold in the new romantic drama. It establishes the premise of the film without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Viewers can watch A Belgian Chocolate Christmas on GAF on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes