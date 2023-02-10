A Charming Valentine on GAF: Cast list and characters explored

GAF's new romantic comedy movie, A Charming Valentine, is expected to arrive on the channel on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The movie tells the story of an entrepreneur who turns start-ups into highly successful organizations. Her life becomes complicated when she falls in love with one of her clients.

Here's the official description of the film, according to the Great American Family:

''Lillian is a businesswoman who turns start-ups into successful companies. Her newest client is a company called “Love Subscription.” Will Lillian’s past heartbreak conflict with her growing feelings for Grant, “Love Subscription’s” handsome founder?''

The movie stars Carolina Bartczak and Chad Connell in the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting roles. It is directed by John Bradshaw, with the screenplay penned by Jack Geiran and Mark Manjardi.

A Charming Valentine cast list: Carolina Bartczak and others feature in new romantic comedy film on GAF

1) Carolina Bartczak as Lillian Walker

Carolina Bartczak plays the lead role of Lillian Walker in Great American Family's A Charming Valentine. Bartczak plays a woman who helps various start-ups achieve success in their respective industries. Her life takes a complete turn when she ends up falling in love with one of her clients.

Carolina Bartczak looks brilliant in the film's preview, promising to deliver a charming performance as a lively, enthusiastic woman. Apart from A Charming Valentine, she's known for her performances in Be Mine, Valentine, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Brick Mansions, to name a few.

2) Chad Connell as Grant Fletcher

Actor Chad Connell dons the role of Grant Fletcher in the new GAF romantic comedy. Grant Fletcher is the founder of a new company that Lillian is trying to help, but their equation gets complicated as romance quickly blossoms between the two.

Chad Connell is perfect for the role as he wonderfully captures his character's charm, ambition, and friendly nature with absolute ease. His other notable movie and TV acting credits include A Perfect Match, The Retreat, The Christmas Setup, and many more.

3) Tanisha Thammavongsa as Annie

Tanisha Thammavongsa essays the character of Annie in A Charming Valentine. Apart from that, details about her character are yet to be revealed by the makers. Tanisha has previously starred in 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Swindler Seduction, and A Very Country Christmas Homecoming, among many more.

Apart from Carolina Bartczak, Chad Connell, and Tanisha Thammavongsa, the movie stars many other actors playing important supporting roles. These include:

Jill Frappier as Mr. Morris

Will Bowes as Phil

Brynn Godenir as Zoey the Assistant

Jenni Burke as Beth

Ian Busher as Mr. Morris

The preview for the film offers a peek into the lives of the two main characters, Lillian and Grant, and one of the most striking things is the adorable onscreen chemistry between lead actors Carolina Bartczak and Chad Connell.

Based on the preview's overall tone and vibe, fans can expect a warm, lighthearted, and hopeful romantic comedy that explores themes of love and heartbreak.

You can watch A Charming Valentine on the Great American Family on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes