Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) former cast member NeNe Leakes is creating buzz online once again; the iconic housewife recently took to her social media to share cryptic messages that have caused fans to speculate whether she has broken up with Nyonisela Sioh, the businessman and designer she had been dating since December 2021.

RHOA is currently on air with its season 15 and airs fresh episodes every Sunday, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

RHOA alum NeNe Leakes shares cryptic messages on her Instagram account about narcissism

Beloved Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum NeNe Leakes recently took to her social media to share cryptic messages about narcissism. This led to fans speculating whether she and her boyfriend of a little over a year, Nyonisela Sioh, have broken up.

In the first story, the RHOA alum wrote that narcissists don't have the ability to self-reflect and cannot see anything wrong with what they do:

"They believe every argument is caused by you because, to them, there was no problem with their actions until you reacted to them. They 100% believe you are the problem and they are the victim," she added.

She shared another story soon after, wherein she wrote:

“A narcissist is the devil.”

The former cast member then reshared a post via her story which talked about why women would rather be single in 2023. While none of her stories mentioned Nyonisela Sioh directly, a source close to the couple told Hollywood Unlocked that the couple have split.

Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe Leakes started dating in December 2021 after her late husband Gregg passed away from colon cancer earlier that year. In a conversation with The Shade Room, the reality star stated that Gregg had given her his blessing to see other people.

In June 2022, NeNe Leakes was sued by Nyonisela’s estranged wife, Melamine Tehmeh-Sioh, who stated that the reality star inflicted her with emotional distress, humiliation, and even loss of affection for Sioh, further claiming that the cast member broke up her marriage. Melamine sued the reality star for over $100,000 in damages.

NeNe had taken to social media to clear her name at the time, writing:

"I’m already out here a husband stealer, and this is too much. And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never. Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey."

More about RHOA season 15

The Bravo show is currently airing its 15th installment and airs episodes weekly on Sundays, at 8:00 pm ET. In the latest episode of the show, the cast went to an escape room adventure which didn’t go according to plan. Since the cast was at odds during the segment, Marlo took Drew and Kandi to a side to have a conversation, however, things turned sour as Kandi started to get angry.

This was a result of Kandi and Marlo being at odds for weeks which almost resulted in an altercation. While others intervened, Marlo approached Kandi while yelling. Kenya tried to hold back the reality star while Sanya and Sheree did the same with Marlo.

