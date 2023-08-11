“A natural repellent?” Select Chicago Walgreens stores blast classical music to deter loitering, sparks hilarious reactions online 

Some Chicago Walgreens outlets, which faced a loitering problem went viral for trying to fix the issue using a rather bizarre deterrent, Classical music.

The stores in River North and Greektown started playing loud orchestral music in order to deter panhandlers and loiterers. Netizens were amused by the unprecedented and peculiar strategy employed by the retail chain to combat the problem. Social media users made clever musical puns about the strangeness of the event and were doubtful about if and why the strategy would work. One user tweeted:

According to the Chicago Sun reporter who visited three of these outlets, the playlist contained:

"Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, Rossini’s William Tell Overture and Strauss’ Radetzky March."

Kris Lathan, Walgreens spokesperson, said in a statement to Chicago Sun that stores across multiple locations were using the classical music strategy for years to discourage loitering on the premises. Regarding the loudness of the music, she said:

"We take steps to ensure the music is only loud enough for the immediate area around the store and cannot be heard in surrounding neighborhoods."

Netizens make hilarious jokes on Walgreens' classical music strategy

The Twitter account @EndWokeness, whose post on the subject from August 11 coupled with an NBC report became viral on the site, said that "Walgreens stores in Chicago now blast classical music to ward off loitering." The tweet has amassed over 157,300 views at the time of writing.

In the comments section of the tweet, netizens exclaimed their amusement at the peculiarity of the whole ordeal. People could not stop laughing and some even wanted to know if it was a joke. Most people just made puns and humorous remarks about the event. However, the news was music to the ears of those that actually liked classical music.

Others said they doubted if it would ever actually work but on the contrary, some people managed to bring in stats that proved that this was not really an outlandish strategy. Internet users drew attention to the fact that different stores, whether or not they were Walgreens, were employing the same tactic with different choices of music in different places.

Netizens had a field day in the comments section (Image via Twitter)

Chicago citizens' reactions to the music were a mixed bag. Some had no problem with it and stated that they enjoyed classical music while others thought that it was a bit too much. One Greektown Walgreens customer told NBC 5:

"Kind of makes me want to congregate around the store, so I don't know."

Another regular Walgreens customer had a different reaction. Carole Hennessy told Chicago Sun-Times:

"It’s always the same couple of selections. There’s a lot more to sample. I find it a little overbearing."

She also told the outlet that she visited, would've preferred some Bruce Springsteen.