A Royal Christmas Holiday on GAF: Full cast list

A Royal Christmas Holiday is a 2023 television film that will premiere on The Great American Family (GAF) on December 23, 2023. Set in the enchanting world of holiday cinema, A Royal Christmas Holiday promises a delightful Christmas experience with its star-studded cast, bringing to life a heartwarming story of love and discovery.

The core of A Royal Christmas Holiday is brought to life by a talented ensemble headlined by Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard. Brittany takes on the role of Katie, an ambitious reporter looking for her big break. Meanwhile, Jonathan plays Prince Jonathan, an impulsive royal who is sent to New York on a mission.

As per IMDb, its official synopsis is,

"An ambitious reporter looking for her big break and an impetuous prince sent to New York on assignment have their worlds collide during the holidays and discover love and what matters most at Christmas."

Their on-screen chemistry is sure to be the driving force behind the film's festive appeal. As the holiday season gets closer, A Royal Christmas Holiday is sure to warm hearts and make a great addition to the list of must-watch films.

A Royal Christmas Holiday: Exploring the whole cast list and the characters they play

1. Brittany Underwood (Katie)

Brittany Underwood's character, Katie, is a determined reporter looking for her big break. She manages to set up a Christmas interview with a Prince from Europe.

2. Jonathan Stoddard (Prince Jonathan)

Playing the role of Prince Jonathan, Jonathan Stoddard's character is a spontaneous royal who gets sent to New York for a mission. Their paths cross with Katie's, resulting in a completely unexpected holiday fling.

3. Charlene Amoia (Marcy)

Charlene Amoia is in the role of Marcy, a character who may be involved in the intersecting lives of an ambitious reporter and a European Prince during Christmas.

4. Louie Chapman (Louis)

Louie Chapman's character as Louis brings an interesting twist to the holiday story, maybe adding to the romantic and joyful plot.

5. Meredith Thomas (Carol)

(L) Meredith and (R) Caryn star in this TV film (Image via IMDb)

Meredith Thomas is Carol in the Christmas story, and her character's part might bring some warm and festive vibes.

6. Caryn Richman (Celeste)

Celeste, played by Caryn Richman, could make a big impact by adding more depth to the love story and holiday celebrations.

7. Danny Pardo (Chuck)

Danny Pardo is the actor who plays Chuck (Images via IMDb)

Danny Pardo plays Chuck, and his character's role adds to the holiday vibes and the overall charm of the festive story.

8. Mary-Kate O'Connell (Jane)

In the movie, Jane, played by Mary-Kate O'Connell, could bring her special touch to the story and amp up the Christmas vibes.

Additional information about the cast and crew of A Royal Christmas Holiday

This TV film has been directed by Fred Olen Ray (Image via GAF)

A Royal Christmas Holiday is not only about the actors but also about the creative genius behind the camera. Director and screenwriter, Fred Olen Ray, makes sure that the storyline reflects everything that happens.