Ab-Soul Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Ab-Soul has announced another tour as part of his The Intelligent Movement Tour series, which is scheduled to take place from June 2, 2023, to June 30, 2023, at venues across North America. The tour will support the re-release of his album Herbert.

The hip-hop artist announced his new tour, which will be preceded by a couple of shows, in April at the Union Hall in Edmonton, Canada, via a post on his official Instagram page on April 5, 2023. The tour begins in Toronto and includes stops in Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from April 6, 2023, at 10 am PDT on https://www.ticketmaster.com/absoul-tickets/artist/1550486?global=true. Prices have not yet been announced.

Ab-Soul building momentum for its upcoming album

Ab-Soul has been working on his next studio album, which speculation suggests could be released in December 2023. As part of the pre-album hype, Ab-Soul has re-released his album, Herbert. The hip-hop artist also performed at the Tiny Desk Concert.

The full list of dates and venues for the upcoming tour is listed below:

June 2, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Adelaide Hall

June 4, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at Shelter

June 5, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at Lincoln Hall

June 7, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Cervantes Otherside

June 9, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Hive Festival

June 11, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State, at Neumos

June 12, 2023 — Portland, Oregon, at Hawthorne Theatre

June 15, 2023 – Oakland, California, at New Parish

June 18, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Roxy

June 20, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Crescent Ballroom

June 22, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Studio At The Factory

June 23, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at House Of Blues

June 25, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at The Loft

June 27, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Foundry

June 28, 2023 – New York, New York, at Racket

June 29, 2023 — Washington, DC, at Union Stage

June 30, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Brighton Music Hall

Longterm Mentality, the rapper's debut studio album, was released on April 5, 2011

Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, better known by his stage name Ab-Soul, was born on February 23, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. He began his music career in 2002, becoming part of the rap group Area 51 alongside rapper Snake Hollywood.

The artist first signed with StreetBeat Entertainment in 2005, but after meeting the president of Top Dawg Entertainment, Punch, a year later, switched labels and joined TDE.

In an exclusive interview with Complex on July 10, 2012, the artist said the following regarding his relationship with the TDE label:

"We're a real family unit. They weren’t coming at me talking no paper work—it wasn't nothing like that. We were really just trying to build as a team and try to create a new sound.

The artist continued:

That's the most important thing. It took a while before we started talking about stuff like that, contracts and stuff. It was just a matter of developing and coming into our own. That is definitely our intent.”

Ab-Soul released his first mixtape, Longterm, on January 8, 2009, as a free download. On June 28, 2010, also available as a free download, the follow-up to the mixtape, Longterm 2: Lifestyles of the Broke and Almost Famous, was released.

The rapper released his debut studio album, Longterm Mentality, on April 5, 2011. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 73 on the Billboard Hip Hop/ R&B album charts.

Ab-Soul achieved critical acclaim with his third studio album, These Days..., which was released on June 24, 2014. The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as number 96 on the UK album chart.

