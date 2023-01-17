Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more

Abbott Elementary season 2 has recently crossed its halfway mark after the series received a full-season order following a ten-episode debut season.

The Quinta Brunson show has become a household name since its premiere last year and was met with great critical acclaim across the globe. The workspace comedy, often reminiscent of the insanely popular US remake of The Office, is all set to air a new episode this week.

Abbott Elementary returned from a hiatus two episodes ago and now looks to solidify its run with another interesting episode on January 18, 2023. The upcoming episode of the show is titled Fundraiser and will feature some interesting bits involving Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), one of the most popular characters from the show.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on January 18, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST. Read on for more details.

Abbott Elementary season 2, episode 13 preview: Selling trick from Ava

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC Gregory with the quickest disclaimer. 🤣 #AbbottElementary is now available to Stream on Hulu Gregory with the quickest disclaimer. 🤣 #AbbottElementary is now available to Stream on Hulu https://t.co/dHsYlJTGSE

Almost everyone knows how much fun Abbott Elementary gets when the unqualified principal, Ava (Janelle James), steps up to teach the kids something new. This new episode will feature exactly that. Though there is no trailer for the ABC sitcom, the synopsis promises plenty of exciting things, including some kind of offbeat selling technique that Ava will teach the children.

There is every reason to believe that this will not be a technique suitable for kids. However, as viewers, this should be highly enjoyable. Ava has always served as a crude mirror to society's lack of concern for government-based education platforms, and Abbott Elementary always takes out time to address it in a hilarious manner.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"Barbara organizes a candy-selling fundraiser to raise money for a school field trip to the science museum; when sales don't go as planned, Ava steps in to teach the students new, unconventional selling tactics."

Randall Einhorn has directed the upcoming episode.

More about Abbott Elementary

Arguably one of the more popular sitcoms in recent times, the mockumentary sitcom television series was created by the star of the show - Quinta Brunson. The series began in December 2021 and has received widespread acclaim.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A documentary crew is recording the lives of teachers working in underfunded, mismanaged schools. One of the places they have decided to document is Philadelphia's Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, a predominantly black Philadelphia public school. Conditions at the school are harsh, and most teachers do not last more than two years."

The show is renowned for its subtle commentary on social status and the drawbacks of public schools. The series stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis, among others.

Catch the upcoming episode on January 18, 2023, on the ABC channel.

