Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 16 recap: What did  Janine and Gregory do privately?

The latest episode of Abbott Elementary finally saw Jenine Teagues and Gregory Eddie kissing in private, which fans of the show anticipated seeing from the day both characters were introduced.

Episode 16 of Abbott Elementary season 2, titled Teacher Conference, was directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Kate Peterman. The latest episode took place at a teacher's conference that was away from the school. Now that Jenine and Gregory's story has finally picked up the pace, the anticipation of seeing them together as a couple is through the roof.

Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 16 saw Janine comforting Gregory after he was dumped by his girlfriend

The episode kicked off on the premise of the school, where all staff members were in the break room discussing the upcoming teacher's conference, and Janine and Jacob were particularly seen excited about it. However, Barbara and Melissa were not too keen on it because they had been attending it for ages.

At this point, Gregory walked into the discussion and revealed that he won't be able to make it since he had plans with his girlfriend, Amber. He said that he had to make things right for her, considering the loss he had taken in the previous episode.

On the day of the conference, Gregory managed to join the rest of the staff. Here, Barbara and Melissa met a couple of prominent names. However, the duo was not too interested in what was happening around them and were only there to have a fun time. Malissa stumbles upon her sister, Kristen, and like every time, the estranged siblings go on to a war of words.

Jacob was having the time of his life hanging out with the staff of Addington Elementary, Abbott's rival school. He drank and partied with them in a room and was even asked to join their rivals, to which he sternly refused.

Meanwhile, Gregory was asked by Janine as to why he decided to cancel his plans with Amber and join the rest of them, to which he revealed that Amber dumped him and he had no other option. A heartbroken Gregory opened up to Janine about his previous relationship and stated that he had nothing in common with Amber. Janine comforted him, saying that he should be with someone who accepts him the way he is.

While hanging out, Janine realized that she missed the flower show, and Gregory told her that they could sneak into the living classroom. The duo then went to the classroom and were in awe of the beauty of the room and the flowers. They briefly shared a moment, which ended up with them sharing a kiss. When they both realized what had just happened, they felt embarrassed and agreed that it was just in the heat of the moment.

Episode 16 of Abbott Elementary also saw a few glimpses of the ruthless sibling team of Melissa and Kristen. It looked like the former and Barbara had the most fun at the conference as they were seen visibly hung over.

The next day at school, Gregory and Janine had an awkward exchange. Ava asked Jacob if he had mingled with anyone at the conference in front of Gregory and Janine. However, another surprise came in this episode when Kristen revealed to her sister Melissa that everyone's job at Abbott Elementary was in jeopardy.

Season 2 episode 17 of Abbott Elementary will be released on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) / Thursday at 1 am (GMT) on ABC.

