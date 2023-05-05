Abducted on Prom Night on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's latest crime thriller film, Abducted on Prom Night, is set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The movie tells the story of a woman who lets her daughter attend prom night. However, things take a shocking turn when her daughter is taken hostage. The rest of the film depicts how the mother tackles the dangerous situation.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime:

"Against her better judgment, a recently-divorced mother allows her troubled daughter to attend prom, but what was supposed to be the best night of their lives, turns into a twisted game of cat-and-mouse as the daughter and her friends are taken hostage by their limousine driver, who has a sinister connection to her family."

The film stars Zoë Belkin in one of the major roles, along with numerous others playing pivotal supporting characters. It is helmed by Max McGuire and written by Richard Pierce.

Abducted on Prom Night cast list: Zoë Belkin and others to star in the new Lifetime movie

1) Zoë Belkin as Kimber McCann

Zoë Belkin plays the lead role of Kimber McCann in Lifetime's Abducted on Prom Night. She's believed to play the role of the daughter who attends the prom night, but her life soon turns into a nightmare as she's held hostage. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the flick.

Apart from Abducted on Prom Night, Zoë Belkin is known for her performances in various other movies like Ice Road Killer, Isabelle, Endless, and Deadly Inferno, to name a few.

2) Micah Sanders as Austin

Micah Sanders Silva (Image via IMDb)

Micah Sanders dons the role of Austin in the new thriller film. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but it seems like he plays a grey character in the film. Fans can expect Sanders to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Sanders has previously appeared in a short film called Faces of the Future, wherein he portrayed the character of Cole Dunn.

3) Karen Cliche as Shawna McCann

Karen Cliche stars as Shawna McCann in Abducted on Prom Night. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps by the network, but she's expected to play a pivotal role in the story. Her other notable acting credits include Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, Deadly Estate, Turkey Drop, and The Black Widow Killer, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others playing key supporting/minor roles like:

Melissa Bray as Everleigh Matzek

Berkeley Silverman as Joan

Jamie Champagne as Luke

Tomas Chovanec as Detective Gosselin

Grey Reich as Linda

An official trailer for preview of the film has not yet been released by the network, but based on the official synopsis, viewers can look forward to a haunting character-driven crime thriller. Fans who enjoyed Lifetime's other recent thriller movies like Chaos on the Farm , My Landlord Wants Me Dead, and Twisted Sister should certainly check this one out.

Don't forget to watch Abducted on Prom Night on Lifetime on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

