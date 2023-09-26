“Absurd publicity-stunt”: Internet slams Lizzo for getting honored with Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award amid lawsuit controversy

Lizzo received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition's (BMAC) Gala. With a shocking revelation before the award, a former stylist who had worked on the singer's tour earlier this year filed a lawsuit against the singer and other individuals involved in the production.

The lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, disability discrimination, illegal retaliatory termination, assault, and additional claims. This legal action adds to a series of lawsuits against Lizzo by former employees on tour, all sharing similar accusations.

Lizzo gave an acceptance speech after being presented with the award.

"Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time! I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these. It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments when nobody’s watching that defines who you are. And I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching."

She concluded her statement by saying:

"I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people, because they deserve it. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it.”

A social media user reacted to the situation by saying:

Expand Tweet

Despite the cloud of controversy looming over the event, the BMAC Gala remained a platform for honoring outstanding contributions to the music industry. Lizzo opted not to walk the Black carpet, instead choosing to sit in the audience as prominent industry figures such as Sylvia Rhone and Jermaine Dupri were also recognized and honored.

Lizzo faced backlash from her fans for receiving the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award amid lawsuits

Lizzo faced a wave of criticism from her fans following her acceptance of the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, especially considering the ongoing s*xual assault lawsuits filed against her by her former employees and dancers. Many of her supporters felt conflicted, torn between their admiration for her musical talent and their concern for the serious allegations surrounding her conduct.

Some fans expressed disappointment after she got the humanitarian award amid serious offense cases. One user reacted by saying whoever gave her the award should be fired. Another one stated that she is the first artist to get a positive light by winning awards even after the whole situation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Social media is stunned by how the About Damn Time singer still receives accolades amid serious allegations.

Lizzo hasn't directly addressed the backlash she received for the award amid her lawsuits. Instead, she chose to show gratitude while accepting the award and said that god's timing is always on time.

It remains to be seen which turn the ongoing lawsuit will take the American singer in the upcoming days, as the artist will have more trouble after her former stylist also filed a lawsuit against her.