Adidas Forum College Basketball collection: Where to buy, release date, price and more details explored

The Adidas Forum College Basketball collection is showcasing its continued commitment to collegiate lifestyle wear. This dynamic new addition marks a historic first, with the timeless Forum sneaker adopting university colors, embodying the spirited essence of college basketball.

This vibrant series pays homage to four partner National Colegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) programs, seamlessly combining sports, style, and university pride. The Adidas Forum, first introduced in the ‘80s, rapidly ascended as a favorite on the basketball court and in the music industry, adorned by some of the industry’s biggest names.

With its stylish versatility and iconic status, it’s poised to resonate with fans and students from the University of Kansas, Indiana University, the University of Louisville, and Arizona State University, each having the opportunity to celebrate their teams in a unique fashion.

Starting Sunday, October 1, 2023, the eagerly anticipated Adidas Forum College Basketball Collection will be available for purchase. Fans and students can secure their pair for $120 at adidas.com and through the Adidas app.

Peter Gellert, Director of Adidas Originals Basketball Footwear, expressed excitement over bringing customized streetwear to more campuses, emphasizing the Forum’s transformation from a basketball sneaker to a streetwear icon.

Jeanne Schneider, director of NCAA Sports Marketing at Adidas, shared the enthusiasm, highlighting this collection as a celebration of the Hoosiers, Jayhawks, Sun Devils, and Cards tipping off the basketball season.

Historic milestones, college spirit, and bridging fans, students, and teams together

This collection emerges amid Adidas’ historic investments in university partners and fans. The brand recently unveiled its first-ever footwear collection customized for university students and fans, reinforcing its dedication to connecting communities with their teams.

Moreover, Adidas celebrated a significant milestone as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women’s Volleyball team set an attendance record, underscoring the brand’s impactful presence in the sporting world.

Each piece in the Adidas Forum College Basketball Collection reflects the iconic nature of the Forum sneaker, now drenched in the vibrant colors of Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, and Arizona State. This launch symbolizes adidas’ increasing investment in bringing top-notch products directly to partner universities and their communities.

Adidas Forum College Basketball Collection (Image via the official website of Adidas)

The Adidas Forum College Basketball Collection is a testament to Adidas’ commitment to fostering a closer relationship between students, fans, and their beloved teams. The availability of these colorways offers a unique way for individuals to showcase their team spirit and connection to their universities.

About Adidas

Founded in 1949 by Adolf Dassler, Adidas has grown to be a global leader in sportswear. Originating in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the brand, recognized by its iconic 3-Stripes logo, has significantly influenced sports, fashion, and pop culture. At the same time, it's offering innovative athletic products and collaborating with various designers and celebrities.

Forum College Basketball Collection (Image via the official website of Adidas)

The Adidas Forum College Basketball Collection is a harmonious blend of tradition, style, and team spirit. This innovative collection offers fans and students a unique way to celebrate their teams, showcase their university pride, and bridging the gap between iconic sportswear and collegiate enthusiasm.

Priced at $120, the collection will be available from October 1, 2023, accessible via adidas.com and the Adidas app. It's high time for sneakerheads to get a piece of this vibrant, spirited collection!