Adidas T-Mac 5 "13 Points In 33 Seconds" sneakers: Price and more details explored 

The Adidas T-Mac 5 is a basketball sneaker designed in collaboration with Tracy McGrady, a former NBA player who is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time. The T-Mac 5 was first released in 2004 and quickly gained popularity among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

One of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of sports took place during Tracy McGrady's time with the Houston Rockets. On December 9, 2004, he led the Houston Rockets to victory over the San Antonio Spurs by scoring 13 points in only 33 seconds.

In honor of this iconic record, in 2023, Adidas will launch T-Mac 5 "13 Points In 33 Seconds" sneakers. The official release date hasn't been confirmed yet and the sneakers will be available for $160 per pair.

Adidas T-Mac 5 "13 Points In 33 Seconds" sneakers will drop in a "silver metallic/core black" colorway

The T-Mac 5 has a sleek and modern design that looks extremely stylish. Its distinctive stripe pattern on the sides and choice of colorways give it a unique look that sets it apart from other basketball sneakers.

The upcoming Adidas T-Mac 5 stays true to the original design by using a black and silver color combination with silver accents on the midfoot, toe, collar, tongue tag, and heel. The nubuck sheath around the forefoot and the section of the strap at the toe that is made with black patent leather provide a striking contrast. The tongue tag has the main emblem that pays tribute to the iconic moment with "13 in 33."

T-Mac's moniker is written in black on the midfoot along with the clasp of the lockdown strap for further branding. The black latex outsole and leather collar both feature McGrady's insignia. The rubber midsole, which is silver and black, completes the look.

Adidas T-Mac 5 "13 Points In 33 Seconds" sneakers (Image via Adidas)

People love the Adidas T-Mac 5 because it combines style, comfort, and performance, while also paying tribute to one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The T-Mac 5 features a sleek and modern design, with a synthetic leather upper and a distinctive stripe pattern on the sides. It also has a full-length adiPRENE+ midsole for enhanced cushioning and a Torsion System for added support and stability. The sneaker is available in a range of colorways, including "black and silver," "white and red," and "blue and yellow."

One of the most unique features of the Adidas T-Mac 5 is its removable ankle strap, which can be adjusted to provide additional support and stability for the wearer. This feature was a popular choice among basketball players who wanted extra support for their ankles during games.

Adidas T-Mac 5 is a highly regarded basketball sneaker that combines style, comfort, and performance. It is a testament to Tracy McGrady's legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history and remains a popular choice among sneaker collectors and basketball players to this day. To know the official release date of the upcoming pair interested individuals must keep an eye on the Adidas site.

