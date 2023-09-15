Adidas Terrex x And Wander collection: Where to get, release date, and more details

The Adidas Terrex x And Wander collection has left the outdoor fashion scene buzzing. The two brands' combined efforts have resulted in a collection that not only meets the high functional demands of outdoor adventures but also the aesthetic appeal of urban city centers. The intricate designs are rooted deeply in nature-inspired hues and graphics.

The Adidas Terrex x And Wander collection will become available from September 15, 2023. Adventurers and fashionistas alike can get their hands on these pieces through Adidas' official website or app, andwander.com, certain retailers, and the And Wander shop.

What is in the Adidas Terrex x And Wander collection?

The highlight of the Adidas Terrex x And Wander collection is its versatility. From organizing tools to cold-weather gear, the collection has it all:

Adidas Terrex x And Wander Organizer: Perfect for those who love to keep their essentials in check while on the move. This organizer promises functionality without compromising on style.

Adidas Terrex x And Wander Aeroready Backpack: A companion for those who crave adventures. Its design is not just eye-catching but also promises to endure rugged outdoor use.

Adidas Terrex x And Wander Wind.rdy Merino Gloves: Crafted for keeping hands warm and comfortable, these gloves combine the warmth of Merino wool with the brand’s signature WIND.RDY technology.

Adidas Terrex x And Wander COLD.RDY 5 panel ear cap: The cap is an embodiment of style meeting function. Designed to keep the ears warm, its COLD.RDY technology ensures you remain cozy during those chilly outdoor escapades.

Adidas Terrex, a stalwart in the world of outdoor gear, has always been about pushing boundaries. Pair this with the design philosophy of And Wander, a Japanese outdoor brand, and you have a collection that resonates with both the adrenaline junkie and the style icon in you.

And Wander was founded in 2011 by Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori, former designers at Issey Miyake. Merging fashion with functionality, the company focuses on high-quality materials and contemporary design.

Inspired by nature, And Wander's products are perfect for both urban environments and mountainous terrains, reflecting a deep appreciation for outdoor exploration.

The shared vision of Adidas Terrex and And Wander has resulted in a range that speaks volumes in terms of functionality, aesthetics, and a deep-rooted connection with nature.

Whether you want to climb mountain peaks or take a trip through the urban jungles, the Adidas Terrex x And Wander collection promises to be your perfect companion.