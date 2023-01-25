Adidas x Burning Cart Society collection: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has collaborated with Burning Cart Society to launch a golf collection that reminds individuals about the role nature plays and its importance in the sport. The duo has collaborated to launch a sustainable apparel collection made with renewable materials.

The limited-edition collection is made with natural materials and will be released as part of the three stripes label's Adicross range. The collection further asks golfers and other individuals to enjoy the natural beauty of being on the course and outdoors. The collaborative collection will be launched on the official e-commerce sites of both Adidas and Burning Cart Society on January 26, 2023.

The Adidas x Burning Cart Society collection hosts products made with 70% renewable materials

The upcoming Adidas x Burning Cart Society collection invites golfers to enjoy the natural beauty on the Golf course (Image via Adidas)

Golf is more than just a game, it is considered an experience and a luxury sport. The experience usually gives players an opportunity to combine the beauty of nature with the sporting experience.

The German Three Stripes label is now embracing the natural aspect of the game and is focused on continuing the apparel line by adding a material revolution. The material revolution puts both athletes and the planet first.

The latest collaborative collection is built within the Adicross range and is made of natural and renewable materials.

The collaborative collection consists of basic pieces such as - tees, t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, polo, and bucket hats. The products in the collection are dressed with graphic images of natural bunkers, single flowering weeds, and more. The image of a lone flowering weed is added across all products and acts as a symbol of natural beauty.

In an official press release, Shaun Madigan, Global Director of Apparel at Adidas Golf, commented upon the collection and said:

"We’re continuing to push forward with the way we use materials to ensure we’re designing products in balance with the planet. The ethos of Burning Cart Society, especially how critical the natural landscape plays a role in our experience as golfers, aligned perfectly with our mission as a brand and this collection, so we were excited to collaborate with their team to bring this special collection to life.”

Christian Hafer, Founder of Burning Cart Society, commented upon the importance of the collection and said he hopes the line can help players "care for the courses they play."

He said:

“Some of our most memorable moments have happened on golf courses, so taking care of the game we love is important. We knew adidas had a similar mindset and approach to the way they make product, so our hope is that this collection that’s made with nature can inspire golfers everywhere to always appreciate and care for the courses they play.”

All the apparel in this collection is manufactured out of at least 70% renewable materials in a neutral color palette. The pieces in the collection will be available in unisex sizing. One can buy pieces from the collection from the official e-commerce site of Adidas, Burning Cart Society, and select retailers on January 26, 2023.

