Adidas x Manchester United 2023-24 Home Kit: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas is continuing its partnership with the football club Manchester United to launch the 2023–24 home kit for the season. The latest home kit embodies the spirit of the football club, its heritage, and its fans. The home kit is decorated with geometric designs, inspired by the iconic and beloved red rose.

The latest 2023–24 home kit comes in the hues of the England-based football club. Embodying the spirit of Manchester, the Home Kit was launched on June 27, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, Man Utd., and physical stores of both labels.

The newly released Adidas x Manchester United 2023–24 Home Kit is inspired by the industrial heritage of Manchester football club

The German sportswear giant unveiled the Manchester United home jersey for 2023-24 via the official press release on June 27, 2023. The new kit embodies the spirit of the city. Most prominently, the jersey features a geometric red rose pattern, which has been designed inspired by the bridge between Salford and Manchester.

The bridge ultimately became an enduring symbol of the deep connection between Mancunians and the city's industrial legacy. The bridge is often considered a symbol of strength and the influence of the industrial revolution globally. The official press release introduces the kit as:

"This new kit taps into the cultural identity of the city – and its rich heritage – whilst also encapsulating the fans' undying commitment and love for the club. It is a statement in the club's timeless belief to succeed, forever and ever."

Inigo Turner, the Design Director of the football department at Adidas, commented upon the latest home kit as:

“The undying support and connection that Manchester United fans have with their club and city is unique, and for this season’s iteration of the home jersey, we’ve drawn inspiration from just that by celebrating the city’s industrial heritage. The red rose is a symbol that evokes a great sense of pride in the people of Manchester, with the club inextricably linked to its rich history."

He further commented:

"The design really does champion the people and city that make Manchester United what it is today – and we can’t wait to see fans and players united as one wearing the jersey, in what is set to be an important season for the club."

Most of the jerseys come in a red hue, contrasted with white branding details upon the Adidas logo and club crest. The look is finished off with a flat knit crew neck collar in black, white, and red hues.

A few pieces from home kit 23-24 include:

1) Home authentic shirt retails for $139.

2) Home authentic shirt with full sleeves retails for $152.

3) Home minikit retails for $64.

4) Home authentic shorts retails for $57.

The authentic kit is constructed with Heat.rdy technology, which keeps the players comfortable even when it sweats. The jersey supports players in their performance and comes constructed out of 100% recycled material.

The home kit will make its on-pitch debut on July 12, 2023, when Manchester United plays Leeds United FC in Norway.

