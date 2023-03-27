AEW: All Access release date and air time on TBS

AEW: All Access, an upcoming follow-documentary on TBS, is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 pm ET/PT. A total of six episodes will be released this season, each lasting an hour.

This season, AEW's stars will face a new challenge every week. Apart from Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, Tay Melo and The Young Bucks, Saraya Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and AEW CEO Tony Khan will also be on the show. A trailer of the show has also been released which has made a great impression on fans.

Adam Cole will return to the ring as was shown in the premiere of the series. At the Forbidden Door in June, Cole suffered a concussion. A clip from the trailer showed Cole and his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker sharing their journey after what happened last year. It also showed Cole wondering if he would ever wrestle again.

In the trailer for AEW: All Access, Britt talks about Thunder Rosa and points out that there are several storylines to hold while the latter is the champion.

Ruby Soho and Tay Melo also engaged in a heated conversation backstage. During the conversation, they discussed an "accident" they had while working together.

Based on the synopsis of the show, AEW: All Access includes:

"Each episode will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top, and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention.Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches."

AEW: All Access: Adam Cole says fans will see the "absolute best version" of him

Adam Cole and Britt Baker will be a central couple of the show, AEW: All Access. Both stars have had interviews with Screen Rant and answered some of the most asked questions.

They explained how the show would be different from other wrestling reality shows. They also discussed how this time, the journey from injury to return to the ring would be shown.

Cole spoke about what fans can expect from AEW: All Access and said that in April, he would complete 15 years in the pro wrestling industry.

Adding that the longest time he's ever been away from the sport, with the exception of recent events was one month. He noted that over a 15-year period, he was away from the ring, traveling and on the road for just one month.

The wrestler explained that he can't wait to get back to the ring and wrestle again. Explaining his love for the job, he said that he has been highly appreciative of it so far, and is excited to get the second chance that he is getting.

He also said that on March 29, 2023, fans will see the "absolute best version" of him that they have ever seen. Adam added that he believes that the passion, motivation, and excitement to get back into the ring is at an all-time high for him.

Shed Media, AEW, and Activist Artists Management have produced the show. The show's executive producers include Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill, and Jon Kanak.

Fans can check out AEW: All Access, the new TBS follow-doc series, which premieres on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.

