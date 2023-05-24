Afghan Dreamers on Paramount+: Release date, what to expect, and everything we know so far

Afghan Dreamers is a documentary film that premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. It follows the journey of a group of young Afghan girls who are passionate about robotics and are determined to participate in an international robotics competition. This documentary will provide a poignant insight into the challenges faced by the girls in a country where women's rights are limited.

The film will highlight the struggles that these girls face on their path towards pursuing their passion for robotics, including the lack of resources and societal pressure to conform to traditional gender roles.

Here is a synopsis of Afghan Dreamers provided by IMDb:

"Members of the all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan struggle to succeed in international competitions while combating their male-dominated culture and the threat of Taliban rule".

Everything we know about Afghan Dreamers

From the trailer of Afghan Dreamers, we can see that the film will follow the journey of a group of young Afghan girls who are passionate about robotics and are determined to participate in an international robotics competition. The trailer shows the girls working on their robot, using limited resources and improvising with whatever materials they can find.

We also see the girls facing societal pressure and criticism from their families and communities for pursuing a career in robotics. The trailer highlights the importance of education and the role it can play in empowering young women.

Despite facing immense odds and danger under Taliban rule, the high-school-aged team members work in secret to pursue their passion.

The film focuses on three team members - Fatemah, Somaya, and Lida - who are determined to become role models for the next generation and change perceptions regarding what women can achieve.

The girls come from different parts of Afghanistan and have different backgrounds, but they share a common dream of building a robot that can compete in an international competition.

The team behind Afghan Dreamers

Afghan Dreamers is directed by Bill Guttentag, an American filmmaker, and writer. Guttentag has won two Academy Awards for his documentary films, You Don't Have to Die and Twin Towers. He has also directed several other documentaries, including Nanking and Soundtrack for a Revolution. Guttentag's work often focuses on social and political issues, and he has been praised for his ability to tell compelling stories through film.

The show's writing team includes Jason Brown, Bill Guttentag, and Elaha Mahboob. Brown is a writer and producer known for his work on The Expanse, The Man in the High Castle, and The Tick. Guttentag, as mentioned earlier, is an accomplished filmmaker and writer. Mahboob is a writer and producer who has worked on several TV shows, including The Good Doctor and The Resident.

