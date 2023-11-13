"Africans in a european fantasy": Damsel trailer bashed for virtue signaling within 24 hours of trailer

Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for her captivating performances, is set to embark on a new adventure in Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's Damsel. A departure from her iconic role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Brown steps into the shoes of Elodie, a princess thrust into an unexpected and dangerous journey.

Though Damsel Millie Bobby Brown has been a major success emerging from the Netflix camp, fans seem disappointed with the virtue signaling in the series' new trailer. This article discusses fan reactions to the trailer and what to expect from the anticipated Netflix release in 2024.

The fantasy fandom has been irked by the virtue signaling in the trailer for Netflix’s newest addition. A viewer even commented, "Africans in a European fantasy." Here are a few fan reactions:

The teaser, set to the haunting melody of Run from Me by Timber Timbre, offers a glimpse into Elodie's seduction into the royal family and the harsh reality of her situation as she battles for survival in a dragon's lair.

While the film promises a thrilling adventure with a dark twist, aiming to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, it’s still too early to say whether fantasy fans will accept the creative liberties in it. Fresnadillo emphasizes the desire to surprise the audience with a fresh take on traditional fairy tales, grounding the fantasy in reality.

What is Damsel about?

The film's premise revolves around a dutiful damsel, Elodie, who unveils a sinister plot after agreeing to marry a charming prince. She becomes a pawn in an ancient debt repayment scheme orchestrated by the royal family. The twist takes a dark turn as she finds herself cast into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, navigating survival with only her wits and determination.

The director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, emphasizes the intensity of Elodie's emotional journey, highlighting her transformation into a strong and independent adult without support. Moreover, he commended Brown's charisma and sparkling personality, emphasizing her ability to draw audiences into the dark and intense adventure.

Who's in the Cast of Damsel?

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and penned by Dan Mazeau, the movie boasts a star-studded cast. Damsel Millie Bobby Brown takes on the challenging role of Elodie, showcasing a side of her acting prowess that audiences have never seen before.

The film also features powerhouse performances from Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, portraying Elodie’s stepmother and new mother-in-law, respectively. The dynamic between these two characters promises to be a powerful and charged element of the narrative.

The supporting cast includes Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and, of course, a dragon. Fresnadillo teases a powerful face-off between Bassett and Wright, crafted to accentuate the tension between their characters.

When is Damsel Coming to Netflix?

Damsel Millie Bobby Brown's transformative performance, and a stellar supporting cast, set the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. Originally slated for release on October 13, 2023, the film faced a setback on Netflix. The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike impacted its promotional plans, leading to a postponement.

The film is scheduled to hit Netflix in 2024, inviting viewers into a universe that challenges familiar perceptions of fairy tales and fantasy adventures.