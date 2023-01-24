AGT All-Stars early release: Robert Finley is set to win audience’s hearts with an original song

AGT All-Stars is set to feature a new batch of previous contestants in the upcoming episode as they audition for the "all-stars" version of the show. One of those to appear on Monday's episode will be Robert Finley, who previously appeared on America’s Got Talent season 14.

The show uploaded a promotional clip on YouTube of his upcoming performance from on-stage, where he can be seen singing an original composition, titled Souled Out on You.

During his introductory clip for the new installment of the show, he states that he’s “blue slash everything else.” He opened up about losing vision due to Glaucoma, adding that the doctors told him he had lost vision in one eye and can't see in the other.

He added:

"I had my little pity party for a minute and then I realized the reality of it is that you got to take what you got and move on."

AGT All-Stars contestant Robert Finley has a holiday named after him

Since his time on the NBC show in 2019, Robert has signed a record deal and recorded a new album. In his clip, he stated that he’s been touring with some of the “greatest musicians,” such as the Black Keys. He added that when he heard about AGT All-Stars, he didn’t hesitate for even a second as he felt he had some unfinished business.

Before his audition, the contestant opened up about his previous AGT journey and stated that he did a great job last time and elaborated on the opportunities he found post the show. He said that he recorded a new album, Sharecropper’s Son, in 2021, adding:

"My hometown, Winnsboro, Louisiana, gave me the key to the city. My little town that I live in got jealous and they gave me a key to their city. Both towns named the holiday, Robert Finley Fun Day."

Robert’s performance of his original composition, Souled Out on You, had the audience cheering throughout and they were not the only ones. Terry Crew and Heidi Klum were impressed with his performance as well. At the end of his performance, the judges' panel gave him a round of standing ovations as Terry, accompanied by Robert’s daughter backstage, cheered him on.

Howie told the AGT All-Stars singer that he had everyone in the room on their feet, while Heidi complimented his voice and called it “unbelievable.” She added that she was impressed with the dance as well. However, that’s not the greatest compliment of the night that Robert received, as Simon Cowell said:

"Robert I wish I had a platinum buzzer right now."

He added that a golden buzzer is not good enough for his performance, and said that he is “just so cool.” The judge further called his performance "effortless" and his voice "brilliant."

Once Robert returned from the stage, Terry Crews asked the AGT All-Stars contestant how he felt about his performance, and the singer said that he felt great to know that the audience loved it. He added that he felt like he needed to come back and try to finish what he started.

Robert will be accompanied by nine other former AGT contestants in the upcoming episode, but only two will move on to the next round. Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET to see what happens next on AGT All-Stars.

