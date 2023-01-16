AGT All-Stars episode 3: Watch Viviana Rossi’s breathtaking performance in an early release video

NBC is all set to return with a brand new episode of AGT All-Stars in less than a day. The popular talent competition show will introduce viewers to former contestants who left a lasting mark on the judges and fans in various editions of America's Got Talent.

Episode three of AGT All-Stars, will air on Monday night, January 16, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. The famed reality TV series will feature past winners and fan favorite acts for another chance at winning the ultimate title.

The official synopsis of AGT All-Stars reads:

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

Prior to the release of episode 3, the talent competition series uploaded a sneak peek of one particular act to tease fans, and it was Viviana Rossi's audition.

Viviana is an aerialist who previously appeared in season 17 of America's Got Talent. Sadly, she couldn't make it all the way and had to withdraw from the competition due to an injury. However, she is now returning to AGT All-Stars vying for the ultimate championship and the grand cash prize.

Viviana performs a jaw-dropping act during her auditions for AGT All-Stars in episode 3

The audition clip released by the talent competition series opens up with Viviana twirling down a rope. This left the judges and audience on the edge of their seats waiting to see what the contestant would do next.

Dangling from the rope, Viviana does impressive stunts and lifts, leaving even host Terry Crews gasping. She keeps the judges and audience hooked with her act. Although the entire act was difficult, Viviana made it look effortless with her grace while performing.

She ended her performance with an impeccable 360 twirl in the air as she landed on the floor. All three judges and the audience gave Viviana a standing ovation.

After her performance, AGT All-Stars judge Howie Mandel shared:

"Unbelievable. That looked incredibly dangerous, and you just burned the floor down, you burned the building down. That was amazing."

Heidi Klum added:

"What you do is absolutely stunning. I'm mesmerised every time I see you and you know this is about all-stars and I'm definitely a huge fans of yours."

Simon Cowell said:

"Yeah I know there's no question you would've made the final last year. So what is the ultimate dream with you?"

Viviana responded:

"My dream is to win AGT All-Stars. I live for this. I was born for this and I want to die doing this."

The judges in unison immediately told Viviana that she didn't have to die for it.

AGT: All Stars airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

