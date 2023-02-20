AGT: All-Stars season 1 episode 8 release date and air time on NBC

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars is set to air a brand new episode on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document the Top 11 performances in the finals and give it their all to impress the judges and viewers. One will gain enough votes to be crowned the season's winner. Viewers will witness some incredible talent throughout the episode, which is set to keep them hooked to the screens.

Episode 8 of AGT: All-Stars will have the Top 11 contestants perform in the finals round. They will perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the show's live audience. This time, however, they will level up their performances and give viewers "never seen before" skills. Fans will have a tough decision to make, considering they can only crown one winner out of 11 performances.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Final Performances, reads:

"The best of the best showcase their talent with incredible performances in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner; the superfans vote to choose the champion, who will be revealed the following week."

AGT: All-Stars episode 8 will see a night full of talent and fun.

This week's episode of AGT: All-Stars will have viewers enjoy the Top 11 giving some of their best performances in the competition to clench the title and get their show in Las Vegas. The first six weeks of the competition saw ten contestants each, out of which only two were chosen to move to the final round. In the last week of auditions, only one act was chosen to move forward.

The past week saw the three judges, Simon, Howie, and Heidi reflect on the Top 11 performances and give their inputs along with some behind-the-scenes glimpses of all the auditions. The final contestants were voted in by the judges' golden buzzer and collectively voted by the chosen superfans across America.

The judge's golden buzzer contestants include dance group Light Balance Kids, chorale group Detroit Youth Choir, comedian Mike E. Winfield, child magician Aidan McCann, and singer Tom Ball. The superfans voted for hand-balancers Bello Sisters, aerialist Aidan Bryant, saxophonist Avery Dixon, aerialists Power Duo, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, and singer Kodi Lee.

A few preview clips from the AGT: All-Stars episode have released the performances of ventriloquist Ana-Maria and hand balancers Bello Sisters. The two acts have only gotten better than their audition performances. Anna-Maria took her ventriloquism to a new level with a brand new puppet, and the Bello Sisters delivered a fiery act blindfolded that left the judges and viewers stunned.

The final results will be aired on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The evening will also see the Top 11 AGT: All-Stars contestants perform alongside a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including American violist Lindsey Stirling, Voices of Hope Choir, and magician Matt Franco.

Next week's legendary performances will include rock band Weezer, American singer-songwriter Babyface, and ventriloquist Terry Fator.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars saw 60 contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises perform in front of the judges and viewers to gain enough votes to reach the Top 11. Now that the finalists have been decided, it is only time that one of them will be crowned the winner. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to attend the final performances this Monday, February 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes