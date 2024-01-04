AGT: Fantasy League episode 2 - Everything we know so far

AGT: Fantasy League is gearing up for its second episode, scheduled to premiere on NBC at 8/7c on Monday, January 8, 2024. This new version of the popular talent show introduces an exciting variation, with well-known judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B each assembling teams from a selection of audience favorites.

As the contest intensifies, the judges are set to use the Golden Buzzer strategically to claim the most promising acts for their teams. This upcoming episode promises to deliver a series of dynamic performances and clever tactics, a hallmark of the AGT series.

During these qualifiers, one lucky act will earn a direct pass to the finals, and five additional acts will move forward based on the votes they receive from the audience.

Inside look at AGT: Fantasy League's second episode

Airing Details

The eagerly anticipated episode 2 of AGT: Fantasy League is all set to light up your screens on NBC. Tune in on January 8, 2024, at the prime time slot of 8/7c for an evening filled with extraordinary talent and thrilling entertainment.

This episode is part of a captivating series that will span the next seven weeks, featuring a diverse array of performances. For those who can't catch the live airing, the episode will be available on Peacock the very next day, so everyone has the chance to join in on the excitement.

Where to watch

Apart from its primary airing on NBC, AGT: Fantasy League episode 2 will be accessible across multiple streaming platforms. Viewers can catch the episode on Peacock, where it will be available the day after its NBC airing.

For those looking for alternative streaming options, the episode can also be found on Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. These platforms provide a convenient way for fans to enjoy the show at their leisure, whether they prefer to watch live or on-demand.

Cast dynamics

Each judge of AGT: Fantasy League has formed a team of ten performers, chosen from a pool of talented artists. The dynamic among the judges is a key aspect of the show, with the Golden Buzzer adding an exciting strategic element. This feature allows judges to secure a standout act for their team, heightening the competitive spirit of the show.

In the first episode, viewers witnessed Mel B using her Golden Buzzer to claim an act from Simon Cowell's team, showcasing the intense rivalry and strategic gameplay that define this season. However, several contestants faced elimination, marking the end of their journey on the show.

The eliminated acts included Tape Face, a mime artist from Team Mel; Maria Seiren, an opera singer also from Team Mel; Hans, an entertainer from Team Heidi; and Jon Dorenbos, a magician from Team Mel.

What to expect

As the second episode of AGT: Fantasy League unfolds, audiences can anticipate a diverse array of performances. The continuation of the qualifier rounds means that the acts will be vying not only for the judges' approval but also for audience votes.

One act will be fortunate enough to receive the golden buzzer, guaranteeing a direct path to the finals. Additionally, five acts will progress to the semi-finals based on the audience's votes. This episode is expected to be a display of exceptional talent and entertainment, keeping viewers engaged and excited.

As AGT: Fantasy League episode 2 approaches, the anticipation builds for another showcase of diverse talents and strategic judge decisions. Viewers can look forward to an evening filled with captivating performances and the unfolding drama of the judges' rivalry.