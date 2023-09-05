Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT " Particle Grey" colorways: Where to get, release date, price, and other details explored

Another neutral colorway is waiting to be launched from the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT library. Syncing with minimalistic fashion, this trendy pair is the manifestation of the blending of several materials with Air technology.

These stylish shoes can cater to feet on the basketball court, and they can be a fashionable street staple. These sneakers dominate the sneaker world. This sneaker line has several iterations in bold colorways, and this new iteration comes in the 'particle grey' colorway, which takes inspiration from the gray color scheme.

Since its inception, the Air Jordan 1 has had numerous controversies, which began with it being banned from the NBA. Because it was seen as a rules violation, the NBA banned the shoe when Jordan wore them for the first time. However, this controversy turned out to be a positive repercussion, which made it even more popular.

As per the sources, this new colorway will launch in October 2023 for $150. Check out nike.com for more updates.

Air Jordan 1 new colorway in 'Grey Particle' adds extra elegance to its quintessential silhouette

The new iteration of the gray colorway boasts the use of suede. The light gray shade in the suede silhouette creates some paneling design on the toe case, ankle section, and heel counter, whereas the summit white leather silhouette covers the rest.

The rubber outsole features a dark gray shade, and the midsole comes in matching white. The enlarged swoosh was created using cutout material in a dark gray shade.

When it comes to the branding, the wing logo is etched on the lateral ankle section in white. Another branding can be seen on the padded tongue where the zoom Air' is texted, and the perforation design stretches from the toe section to its eye stays.

More details on the Air Jordan 1 sneakers

The classic Air Jordan silhouette began its journey with banning controversies. The first pair was designed by Peter Moore and launched in 1985. In the first match, Jordan, who was playing for the Chicago Bulls, got banned for wearing the shoe as it violated the color restriction, as per the NBA guidelines.

Though it created some initial issues, the futuristic design attracted the sneakerheads' attention. The Swoosh brand turned the tables here and paid the hefty fine to the NBA when the pair did its work pretty well.

The sportswriter and Micheal Jordan biographer, Roland Lazenby quoted on Micheal and his Air Jordan 1,

"All over the world very quickly Jordan became the primary figure of global sports merchandising. I wouldn’t say it’s the last great American phenomenon globally but at a time where American influence is being challenged – some would say it is waning – Jordan is a figure that is immune to the future.”

At the beginning of this brand, the Nike executive, Sony Vocarro had an important role, and the Affleck's movie 'Air' ,he was an advisor during the movie. He said:

“I didn’t give a damn about Michael Jordan,” recalls Sonny Vaccaro. “He did not play in the all-star game that I had for 20 years. I didn’t pick him; I picked somebody else who was damn good too.”

It clearly shows the beginning of the brand was not a cakewalk, but the design and Micheal Jordan's skill made it possible.

The new colorway 'particle grey' is slated to hit the store in October for $150. Sneakerheads are advised to stay tuned for more updates.