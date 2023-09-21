Air Jordan 38 "Guo Ailun" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of "Aqua," "FIBA," and "Fundamental" colorways of the latest Air Jordan 38 model in recent weeks, the Nike-owned Jordan Brand is getting ready for another brilliant iteration. This fresh variation of the stated model will be dedicated to the brand's elite player, Guo Ailun. This version of AJ38 will be covered in a soft blue and stark white ensemble.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Nike Air Jordan 38 "Guo Ailun" design will likely make its appearance later in 2023, but the exact release date is yet to be officially announced. The retail price of these kicks has been set at $200 per pair.

After their release, Jordan fans and basketball fans alike will be able to purchase them at Nike stores and Nike.com, the SNRKS app, and a select group of authorized Jordan Brand retailers.

Air Jordan 38 "Guo Ailun" shoes appeared in white and light blue ensemble

Expand Tweet

Guo Ailun's standing as the top Chinese basketball player was further solidified in the month of May this year. It was during this time that Ailun led the Lioaning Fly Leopards to their third-ever CBA Championship.

Six years ago, in 2017, Guo Ailun created history as the eight-time All-Star became Jordan Brand's first-ever Chinese athlete.

Previously, the footwear market had already embraced various Jordan Brand sneaker models, such as the Jordan Legacy 312, Air Jordan 37, and Air Jordan 36, dressed in the player-inspired color scheme. Subsequently, sneakerheads will receive a freshly designed Air Jordan 38 “Guo Ailun” variation in 2023 to continually expand their array of Player Exclusives models.

Michael Jordan's 38th trademark design reverts to Ailun's characteristic aqua blue color after going through a series of iterations with similar color schemes on the Air Jordan 36 and the Air Jordan 37 Low sneaker styles.

For the latest Air Jordan 38 layout, a light blue tint dominates the medial Cushlon block on the lateral as well as medial sides, and it is encircled by a jade ice midsole plus heel counter that are the same color throughout.

Expand Tweet

While the Pantone color scheme is concentrated along the X-Plate sole unit, the elaborately woven upper stands out in a white structure, and a marbled finishing ensures that the elastic tongue is constructed correctly.

The upper receives a colorless style along the decorative elements of the tongue as well as the sole underfoot. Subtle marigold contrasts bring the color scheme to life, while the Ailun and Jumpman tongue flap emblems attain a lustrous dark jade sheen.

Nike's press office reflected on the illustrious history of Michael Jordan's namesake footwear brand and discussed how the futuristic Air Jordan 38 silhouette was designed with aspiring athletes in mind:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

Expand Tweet

It continued:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper.”

Add Nike's Air Jordan 38 "Guo Ailun" shoes to your watchlist so that you can grab a pair when they drop later in the year. You can just get Nike's SNKRS app or register on the Swoosh's webpage for timely alerts whenever the aforementioned colorway arrives for sale.