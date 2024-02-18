Air Jordan 4 RM Cool Grey shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 4 RM Cool Grey Light Bone rendition has surfaced on the internet. The early look at these shoes was recently teased by Elden Monitors. The Air Jordan 4 RM Cool Grey Light Bone rendition is predicted to be released sometime during Holiday 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and Sneaker News. It is to be noted that the confirmed launch date is kept under cover for now.

The pair will be made available in full-family sizing and will be priced at $150 (men), $120 (GS), $75 (PS), and $55 (TD). It will be sold online and in-store by Nike and select Jordan Brand shops.

More details about the Air Jordan 4 RM Cool Grey shoes

Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has broadened its product offerings with a variety of take-down versions of the original Air Jordan. These versions are designed to accommodate a wide range of preferences and price points, while still preserving the essence of the brand's heritage.

This new iteration of the Air Jordan 4, which has been rebuilt with a new silhouette called the Jordan 4 RM, is noted for having a big impact both on and off the court since its initial debut in 1989.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is distinguished by its low-top build, and at the same time, it preserves all of the important components of the primary Air Jordan 4. These include the traditional mudguard and sole block configuration. A TPU cage placed on top of a textile and leather basis that has been carefully put over the top can be observed.

This combination of materials makes sure that the shoes are both durable and comfortable. The famous Jumpman logo and Flight wording on the tongue, in addition to the Nike Air marking on the heel, keep the sneakers connected to the origins. The majority of the top is covered in deeper tones, while the mudguard as well as the sole section are made of light bone.

The sneakers' color combination is cool grey, light bone, and light smoky grey, representing a palette that is understated yet classy. The sole unit makes use of the tooling that has been present in all AJ 4s since the Nike SB x Jordan 4, omitting the forefoot Air pocket to provide cushioning benefits.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 4 RM Cool Grey Light Bone shoes that will supposedly arrive in the coming months of 2024. Those interested in copping these shoes are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s site for regular alerts on their release.