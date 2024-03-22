Alan Walker India tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, cities, & all you need to know

Alan Walker India tour 2024 is scheduled to be held between September 28 to October 19, 2024. The tour will be part of the singer's wider Walkerworld tour, which is in support of the DJ's latest album of the same name.

In collaboration with Sunburn, the upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, among others. The music producer and DJ announced the new tour via Instagram post on March 20, 2024.

Exclusive presale tickets can be accessed by registering on the Book My Show website via the link on the DJ's official social media handles. Sign up until April 15, 2024. General tickets will be available on the same website after the presale.

Alan Walker India Tour 2024 cities

Alan Walker released his latest studio album, Walkerworld, on November 10, 2023, via MER. The album peaked at number 18 on the Norwegian album chart as well as at number 23 on the Canadian album chart.

The DJ is all set to support his album with a global tour, conducting shows across Asia, Europe, and North America in the months of April, June, and August 2024.

Subsequent to his planned tour dates for other regions, the DJ will embark on the newly announced India tour. Scheduled from September 28 to October 19, the list of cities for Alan Walker India Tour 2024 is given below:

Bengaluru

Kolkata

Shillong

Mumbai

Ahmedabad

Pune

Delhi NCR

Chennai

Kochi

Hyderabad

Exact venues for the India leg of the world tour will be announced soon.

Covering Florida, Denmark, Norway and many other destinations, the dates and venues of the 'Walkerworld' global tour are as follows:

March 22, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Ultra Cool Music Festival at Bayfront Park

April 13, 2024 – Sarasota, Florida, at Wonderball

April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at LIV

June 1, 2024 – Umea, Sweden, at Brannbollsyran

June 8, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia, at Kabupaten Tangerang

June 14, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore, at Marquee Singapore

June 15, 2024 – Macau, People’s Republic of China, at TBA

June 22, 2024 – Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, at TBA

June 27, 2024 – Odense, Denmark, at TBA

June 28, 2024 – Craivo, Romania, at TBA

July 10, 2024 - Quebec, Canada, at Festival d'été de Québec

July 12, 2024 – Kaltenkitchen, Germany, at TBA

August 2, 2024 – Espo, Finland, at Weekend Festival

August 4, 2024 – Toronto, Canada, at Veld

August 10, 2024 - Saalburg-Ebersdorf, Germany, at SonneMondSterne Festival

August 23, 2024 – Bergen, Norway, at Feelings Festival

September 1, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at North Coast Festival

Announcing the 2024 tour in an Instagram post, Alan Walker stated in his voiceover:

"In November of last year, I introduced you to Walkerworld, my multi-layered musical theme park experience, with new music every month this year and a brand new gaming experience created in Fortnite. It also meant bringing the Walkerworld concept out in the world for you guys to experience first hand."

Alan Walker continued:

"This year I'm revealing new and unseen corners of the park and one of them will be (the India tour). I've had the pleasure of visiting India quite a few times over the years. There are few crowds like the Indian Walker community, My team and I are working intensively to bring you guys the best show possible. "

Alan's largest-ever India tour is produced in collaboration with Asia's renowned electronic music festival, Sunburn. Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, stated:

"We are ecstatic to welcome Alan Walker back to India for this monumental tour. His previous performances with Sunburn have been nothing short of spectacular, and we are confident that this tour will surpass all fan expectations. Get ready for an unforgettable musical ride."

On March 19, Alan Walker performed at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB Unbox event, ahead of Indian Premier League 2024. During the event, he hinted at the upcoming full 2024 tour.