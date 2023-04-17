Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit on Hulu: Release date, air time, and everything we know so far

Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit is a brand-new, highly thought-provoking, and moving documentary series that will be released on Hulu. The docuseries is set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:01 am ET. The Hulu original series is the latest project in Disney’s Andscape's promising list of original movies and documentary shows.

The documentary series will depict the inspiring story of a flourishing high school football program in a particular community dealing with an array of serious issues with urban scars. Jackson Fager has acted as the director of the docuseries, Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit. Fager is a multiple Primetime Emmy Award-nominated director and producer best known for Fighting Isis on HBO and Hunters on Vice.

Andscape's Editor-in-Chief and Vice President, Raina Kelley, said in a statement on the press release while talking about the brand new docuseries:

"The story of Coach Brice, his Edna Karr Cougars, and their families in Algiers, paints an unflinching but always loving portrait of daily life in a community battered by race-based urban neglect and their relentless pursuit to save their children. We are pleased the Edna Karr Cougars family and community trusted us to tell their inspiring story in this series."

Ever since the official trailer for Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit was dropped by Hulu, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see how the docuseries will unfold.

Hulu's new docuseries Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit has a total of five parts

As mentioned earlier, Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit will arrive this Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu. The documentary series has a total of five episodes or parts. A list of the five episodes is given below:

Episode 1: Long Live 5

Episode 2: Backs Against the Wall

Episode 3: A Cool Head Win a Hot Game

Episode 4: I'm Not Tired Yet

Episode 5: Forever 48

The official synopsis for the upcoming docuseries, Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit, given by Hulu, reads as follows:

"Algiers, America chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars – a predominantly Black high school in Algiers, New Orleans – as they chase their future, their dreams, and a fifth state championship in six seasons. The series takes viewers behind the scenes and captures the resilience of a triumphant coach, young players, and a community striving daily to overcome the cumulative impact of gun violence, the drug trade, mass incarceration, gentrification, and more."

The official synopsis provides the audience with hints about what to expect from the series. The series is bound to be one that will take viewers on an emotionally heavy, authentic, touching, and captivating journey. It will show them the quest that Edna Karr Cougars and their coach Brice Brown take to try and win their fitth state championship in six years.

The series will showcase a number of compelling characters both in and out of the school. These include a compassionate educator and community leader, a charming and inspiring leader of the marching band, and families battling it out with epidemics of mass imprisonment and gun violence, among other things.

Raza Naqvi (United Shades of America, CNN’s Land of the Giants), Kristen Lappas (Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible, Dream On) and Durado Brooks have served as producers for the docuseries.

The intriguing list of executive producers for Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit includes some award-winning executive producers. These include:

Marquis Daisy (The March on Washington, Baltimore Boys, Spike Lee’s Lil’ Joints)

Raina Kelley (Starkeisha, Three Ways)

Jeff Fager (60 Minutes)

Libby Geist (The Last Dance, O.J.: Made in America)

Connor Schell (O.J.: Made in America).

