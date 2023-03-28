All American season 5 episode 15 recap: Can Dr. Spears help a disturbed Spencer?

Spencer clearly hasn't been at his best since Coach Baker's passing. Worried, his family told him to get in touch with the therapist, Dr. Spears, to help him with his problems. Spencer threw a tantrum at the breakfast table around his family and even snapped at Coop. He was not just hurting himself but even the people who loved him.

Coach Baker's passing has completely turned season 5 of All American around. The characters are doing their best to recover from the loss, but that isn't child's play.

This episode of All American was titled United in Grief. It aired on March 27, 2023, and was directed by Avi Youabian and written by Adrian Dukes.

All American season 5 episode 15 recap: Did Dr. Spears get driven away by Spencer?

Billy's final voicemail kept haunting Spencer, even days after his passing. At the breakfast table, Dillon wanted to have a conversation with him about an art show. But juice spills on Spencer's phone, and this makes him furious. He snapped at Dillon, D'Angelo, and then his mother.

Grace was getting sick of Spencer's behavior, so she ordered him to go to the therapist, Dr. Spears. Spencer had no interest in complying.

Back at GAU, Jordan was playing with senior wide receiver Evan, who did not seem interested. This made Jordan frustrated with Evan, and a fight broke out. The former then talks to coach Kenny, who tells him that he is a leader and that he must act like one. A touchdown dance-off celebration is organized, and the team begins playing better.

JJ returned and told Asher that he was giving people space and that the reason he was abusing alcohol was not that he was partying but that he was struck by the death of Coach Baker. He was not ready to focus on football again. We begin to see a focused JJ again, and he helps Asher. He then met his frat brothers and resisted the urge to drink. Jabari noticed this change and appreciated JJ.

Layla told Chelsea about Miko's flower delivery to the house. She warned her to stay away and focus on the music. For some reason, the trailer did well, but the views on the music video were poor. Patience wanted to thank Miko, but Layla told her to stay away from her.

Patience visits Miko anyway and tells her that there has to be some boundaries. Miko scolded herself, and Patience said it was okay. When the latter stepped away to take a photo with some fans, Miko got an idea.

Spencer went back to the beach house after breakfast and met Asher. JJ was excited to talk about football, but seeing Spencer's mood, Asher drove JJ away from the house. The therapist, Dr. Spears, showed up, but Spencer kicked him out too.

Spencer went to Coach Kenny to get a letter of recommendation for his transfer, and the latter humbled him. Dr. Spears then showed up at school. Spencer again pushed the doctor away, but this time, Dr. Spears reminded Spencer to look for him once he was ready.

Back at the beach house, Coop brought Dillon by so that they could get out. Dillon brought up Spencer's behavior at the breakfast table. Spencer just wanted to be left alone. Coop tried to talk to him, but his behavior was obnoxious. He screamed and broke a cabinet. Dillon and Coop left, and Spencer was left stunned. With no other option, he called Dr. Spears, and they went for a drive.

Spencer tells the doctor about his encounter with Dillon. Coop told Liv and Jordan about Spencer. Olivia got worried and said that his closest friends needed to support him, especially Alicia. Olivia talked to her and told her that she was probably the only one who could save him.

Spencer opened up to Dr. Spears. He revealed that he was upset to see everyone he loved leave him. Spencer then learned that Shawn, his dad, and Billy had each left him a gift. This was the first time we saw Spencer smile and feel relieved after a long time.

Spencer called Coach Baker's phone and left him a message, telling him how much he missed him. He then apologized to Coach Kenny for his behavior, and the coach reminded him that he was not going anywhere. They went to Spencer's childhood home, where all his friends and family were there to embrace him. Darnell revealed that this was Olivia's plan.

Spencer was happy and wanted to talk, but all of a sudden, Alicia walked in.

