"All hail the queen of the North": Fans react as Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas, demands return of her kids

English actress Sophie Turner sued her former husband, singer Joe Jonas demanding her two kids to be returned to England, her native land. In a lawsuit filed on September 21 in a Manhattan court, and reviewed by People Magazine, the 27-year-old called out the "wrongful retention" of her kids - Willa (3) and D. (14 months) - in New York City and "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained."

According to the petition, Turner, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas made England their permanent residence in April 2023 after considerable deliberation since their children wished to attend school there.

The couple moved into a long-term rental in May 2023 and signed contracts to purchase a house in July, intending to relocate in December. However, it seems that the couple's relationship was strained because of complex summertime vacation plans, according to the papers.

The lawsuit filed against Joe Jonas by Sophie Turner left several fans divided, as one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Sophie Turner suing Joe Jonas. (Photo via @CAIT_on_me/X)

X users react to Sophie Turner suing Joe Jonas

After the lawsuit paper filed by Sophie Turner against Joe Jonas went viral, X users were shocked. Several users slammed Jonas for initially creating a narrative that Turner was not a good mother and just wanted to party. Some users were also shocked since, in the papers, Sophie revealed that Joe has their kids' passports and would not let them travel back to the UK.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @benfeuerherd/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas. (Photo via @ThePopTingz/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Turner suing Jonas.

Expand Tweet

In the lawsuit filed by Sophie Turner, it is alleged that their split from the marriage happened "very suddenly" after an argument took place on August 15, and Joe filed for divorce on September 5. She also claims that she learned about her divorce from the media.

Turner's petition states that two weeks after their breakup, the two met to discuss what to do next. At that time, she "reiterated" the intention to go to England, and Jonas changed his mind. This is when the custody dispute began.

In 2019, Jonas and Turner officially tied the knot after dating for over three years. In the days leading up to their divorce, they posted a joint statement announcing the news on their respective social media handles.