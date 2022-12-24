All you need to know about Aldi’s January 2023 seasonal products

Aldi announced the release plan for its seasonal products for January 2023, which includes several items across the board and special Valentine's Day merchandise.

Aldi hand-picks and curates high-end products for you and your family that are, in terms of flavor, quality, and price, on par with or better than national names. They also work closely with local farmers to deliver a large selection of in-season, fresh produce, including organic fruits and vegetables.

Here's a list of Aldi's January 2023 season products

Let's see what you can expect on Aldi's shelves in the upcoming month.

Aldi seasonal products starting from January 4, 2023

Scott & Jon's Shrimp Alfredo or Shrimp Scampi Bowl - $3.98

Priano Vegetable Lasagna - $6.95

Banza Four Cheese Chickpea Crust Pizza - $8.99

Earth Grown Vegan Ravioli - $3.79

Butterball Seasoned Turkey Burgers - $8.99

Kirkwood Garlic & Herb Chicken Breasts - $7.49

Earth Grown Vegetable Pot Stickers - $5.69

Earth Grown Vegan "Mozzarella" Sticks - $3.69

Season's Choice Orange Splash or Berry Bliss Smoothie - $6.99

Earth Grown Peanut Butter or Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Bites - $3.99

Tuscan Garden Keto Salad Topping - $1.99

Earthly Grains Cauliflower Rice - $2.69

Elevation Plant Protein Chocolate or Vanilla - $15.99

Vive Organic Immunity Boost Original Shot - $2.98

PurAqua Belle Vie Wellness - $3.89

Grain Free Cookies - $4.49

Available starting January 11, 2023:

Whole & Simple Tahini & Chickpea or Edamame Protein Bowl - $3.29

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 10″ Sausage Deep Dish Deli Pizza - $6.99

Yummy Original Dino Buddies - $9.99

Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken Entrees - $3.99

liveGfree Gluten Free Egg Rolls Chicken or Vegetable - $6.49

Whole & Simple Blueberry or Strawberry Protein Smoothies - $7.99

Choceur Mood Bars - $1.39

Choceur Valentine's Mini Chocolate - $2.40

Turin Fireball Flavored Chocolates - $6.99

Betty Crocker Valentine's Fruit Roll Ups - $5.98

Lik-m-aid Fun Dip Valentine - $3.68

Choceur Chocolate Big Box - $9.99

Russell Stover Red Heart - $9.98

Russell Stover Small Chocolate Heart - $1.24

Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles - $3.49

Specially Selected Chocolate Truffle Hearts - $3.99

Red Velvet & Cinnamon Coffee Cake Bites - $4.39

Valentine's Brownies - $4.39

Two-bite Valentine's Day Mini Cupcakes - $3.89

Lofthouse Valentine Frosted Sugar Cookies - $3.95

4th & Heart Himalayan Salt or Garlic Ghee - $9.99

Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage in Pesto or Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella varieties - $4.99

Aldi seasonal products starting from January 18, 2023

Breakfast Best Double Chocolate Belgian Waffles - $3.29

Dippin' Dots Wildberry & Cream Fruit Pearls - $4.99

Season's Choice Steamed Southwest Corn Blend or Elote Style Corn - $2.49

Season's Choice Harvest Grain Bowls - $2.99

Reggano Valentine’s Pasta - $1.99

Elevation Protein Shake - $6.09

Specially Selected Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans - $3.49

Benton's Shortbread Hearts in Cherry or Strawberry varieties - $2.49

Nature's Nectar Sparkling Pomegranate Juice - $3.89

Caramel Macchiato or Creme Brulee Coffee - $4.69

Aldi seasonal products starting from January 25, 2023

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Premium Tavern Cheese or Supreme Pizza - $5.99

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chocolate Chunk Pizza Cookie - $3.99

Clancy's Onion Snack Rings - $1.99

Clancy's Garlic Parmesan or Bacon Habanero Pretzel Slims - $2.29

Clancy's Buttery or Dill Pickle Popcorn - $2.29

Clancy's Roasted Garlic or Sea Salt Bagel Chips - $2.19

Sundae Shoppe Keto Ice Cream Pints in Assorted Flavors - $3.99

Season's Choice Cherry Berry or Pineapple Greens Keto Blends - $7.49

L'oven Fresh Pretzel Bites - $5.29

Specially Selected 7 Layer Bars - $4.95

Stan's Donuts Valentine’s Donuts in Chocolate or Vanilla varieties - $3.99

Tabasco Hot Sauce in Assorted Varieties - $1.56

Specially Selected Panino Roll in Assorted Varieties - $4.89

Clancy's Buffalo Wing or Parmesan Garlic Kettle Chips - $1.99

Clancy's Loaded Bacon & Cheddar or Fried Pickle Ranch Wavy Potato Chips - $1.99

In 1961, the Albrecht Family of Germany opened the first low-cost grocery store in history. 16 years later, in 1976, the first ALDI store opened in Iowa. Today, they employ more than 25,000 people and operate in more than 2,000 locations in 36 states. The main office of ALDI is located in Batavia, Illinois.

