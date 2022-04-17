All of Us Are Dead actress Cho Yi-hyun to star alongside Yeo Jin-goo, Kim Hye-yoon, and Na In-woo in upcoming movie Similar

All of Us Are Dead star Cho Yi-hyun has bagged a lead role for the upcoming movie Similar. The rising star will work with some predominant talents from the industry like Yoe Jin-goo (Hotel Del Luna, 2019), Kim Hye-yoon (Extraordinary You, 2019), and Na In-woo (Mr Queen, 2020-2021).

This upcoming movie will be directed by one of the South Korean entertainment industry's acclaimed directors, Seo Eun-young. In 2015, he won the Daemyung Culture Wave Award at the 20th Busan International Film Festival.

Fans and netizens continue to shower their unwavering support towards the young actress.

Netizens display constant support for actress Cho Yi-hyun

Ever since the release of the hit series All of Us Are Dead, various cast members of the show have continued to receive tons of love and support. One amongst them is actress Cho Yi-hyun. Playing the role of the pragmatic and sensible class president Choi Nam-ra, this young actress has won the hearts of many over a short period of time.

Fans extended their support by highlighting her beauty and talent.

A few other fans expressed their love for the chemistry between her on-screen love interest Lomon, also known as Park Solomon.

⭐ @bunnynayeonnnnn Everyone being whipped at the lee suhyeok but choi namra got him wrapped around her fingers 🤪 Everyone being whipped at the lee suhyeok but choi namra got him wrapped around her fingers 🤪 https://t.co/Iv2h4K9OL5

Many fans have followed her journey ever since. They expressed their excitement upon hearing that their favorite actress managed to snag the lead role.

anna 🍃 @itsyoniverse finally guys 🥳🤧

#ChoiYiHyun #조이현 Cho Yihyun is confirmed to starring at upcoming movie "Sympathy" alongside with Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Hyeyoon, Na Inwoo, and Bae Inhyukfinally guys 🥳🤧 Cho Yihyun is confirmed to starring at upcoming movie "Sympathy" alongside with Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Hyeyoon, Na Inwoo, and Bae Inhyuk 🙌✨ finally guys 🥳🤧#ChoiYiHyun #조이현 https://t.co/J4HImpUejB

The fans now eagerly wait to see the actress on-screen with other great talents from the industry.

Who are the other K-stars for the upcoming movie?

The lead cast for this upcoming movie consists of various rising talents. Besides All of Us Are Dead star, another actress in the movie is Kim Hye-yoon. Known for her hit drama, Extraordinary You, this upcoming actress has also featured in other hit dramas like True Beauty, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Snowdrop, etc.

Another popular name is none other than actor Yeo Jin-goo. With his debut in the 2005 hit Sad Movie, this young talent has featured in classics like Reunited Worlds, The Crowned Clown, My Absolute Boyfriend, Hotel Del Luna, etc.

The next confirmed cast member for Similar is the talented Na In-woo. Known for his role in Mr Queen, the young actor also featured in hits like Mystic Pop-Up Bar, River Where the Moon Rises, Her Bucket List, At a Distance, Spring is Green, and more.

With a talented young cast and a popular director, this upcoming movie has piqued the interests of many. Viewers can not wait to see how the narrative unfolds.

