ALWAYTH x Speedo x BEAMS Summer 2023 collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

Three unique labels, ALWAYTH, Speedo, and BEAMS are coming together for the first time to launch a refreshing Summer 2023 collection. Speedo is a British distributor of swimwear and swim-related accessories based in Nottingham, England. BEAMS is a well-known Japanese fashion label, popular for its contemporary approach to style. Speedo and BEAMS have worked together before and their first collaboration was in 2019, while the second was in 2020.

Three years later, these two brands have reunited and joined hands with ALWAYTH for a Summer 2023 collection. ALWAYTH, aka all-weather-proof, offers clothing and accessories.

Together, the three brands will launch a very unique swim-proof collection on July 8, 2023. Individuals will be able to purchase the collection exclusively via BEAMS' official online store.

ALWAYTH x Speedo x BEAMS Summer 2023 collection features T-shirts, shorts, bags, and caps

ALWAYTH x Speedo x BEAMS collection (Image via BEAMS)

The ALWAYTH x Speedo x BEAMS Summer 2023 collection will include two sets. One will be the ALWAYTH x Speedo x BEAMS set and another one will be the Speedo x BEAMS set.

A unique pair of RASH t-shirts and SWIM shorts with a dual logo print along with matching caps and a bag with water-repellent and UV-resistant components have been developed to commemorate the trio's first collaboration.

Have a look at the product information from the two sets:

ALWAYTH x Speedo x BEAMS Summer 2023 collection set includes:

Two RASH T-shirts in blue and gray, priced at ¥12,100 (about $83.76)

Two SWIM Shorts in blue and gray, priced at ¥18,700 (about $129.41)

Two Caps in blue and gray, priced at ¥9,900 (about $68.51)

One Waterproof Bag in white and neon green, priced at ¥4,400 (about $30.45)

Speedo x BEAMS Summer 2023 collection set includes:

Two RASH T-shirts in gray and navy, priced at ¥11,000 (about $76.13)

Two Shorts in gray and navy, priced at ¥17,940 (about $124.17)

Two Caps in gray and navy, priced at ¥9,350 (about $64.71)

The collaboration between Speedo and BEAMS has garnered a strong reputation among both fashion enthusiasts and swimwear aficionados. By combining Speedo's expertise in performance swimwear with BEAMS' contemporary design sensibilities, the collaboration has put together a range of innovative and stylish products.

The Speedo x BEAMS collaboration is known for pushing the boundaries of traditional swimwear design, offering unique and fashion-forward pieces that are both functional and visually appealing. The collections often feature bold prints, vibrant colors, and modern silhouettes, adding an all-new twist to classic swimwear styles.

The collaboration has successfully bridged the gap between performance and style, appealing to a wide range of consumers, including professional athletes, recreational swimmers, and fashion-conscious individuals. The attention to detail, quality work, and the use of high-performance materials have further enhanced the reputation of the Speedo x BEAMS line.

ALWAYTH has now also joined the two well-reputed brands for an exciting collection. Considering the reputation of Speedo and BEAMS, the expectations from the collaboration are quite high. Customers now await release details for the Summer 2023 collection.

