American Idol 2023 episode 3 air date, time and early releases explored

Popular reality competition series American Idol is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document a fresh new set of hopefuls performing in front of the judges as part of the third round of auditions. They will be seen delivering some of their best singing skills to impress the judges and earn a golden ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

Episode 3 of American Idol will see contestants from all over the country with different backgrounds, cultures and life experiences share their stories and deliver iconic performances. They will audition in front of the legendary judging trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. Viewers will have to tune in to watch and root for their favorite contestants.

American Idol season 21 episode 3 will see some emotional performances

This week's episode of American Idol will have viewers witness their fair share of fun, laughter and emotions. While the judges will be seen with their charming personalities, engaging in fun banter and dancing to the contestants' performances, they will also be critiquing the auditions and providing feedback to the hopefuls.

The show has released a few audition clips of the upcoming week's episode that promises to leave the judges teary-eyed. They were seen getting emotional, giving standing ovations and applauding the contestants for their grit and determination to overcome their struggles and deliver their best performances.

One of the most inspirational contestants on American Idol season 21 is Elijah McCormick, who received the audience's platinum ticket during the 2022 American Music Awards. The singer suffered a bad car accident in 2019 and flatlined 8 times on the way from the accident site to the hospital.

Elijah was in the hospital for over 2 months and had several open heart surgeries and dialysis. The first time he was able to speak, he asked his mother if he could sing and tried singing as well. In a confessional, he said:

"I would have never expected to go through something like that. I was not supposed to be here so I have to fulfil my purpose. I have to go out there, give everything I have, leave everything on the floor. I'm gonna leave with no regrets."

Elijah's audition left the American Idol judges in tears. They all gave him a hug and compared his audition to that of alum Willie Spence, who passed away in October 2022 due to a car accident. The judges were extremely emotional and applauded the contestant's performance before giving him a ticket to the next round.

Another contestant who blew the judges' minds was Olivia Soli. For her audition, she sang Lionel Richie's hit number Hello. Lionel himself gave her a standing ovation and a hug after the performance. He explained how although the singer sang his song, she was still able to make it her own and not imitate the original singer.

The American Idol judges termed Olivia's performance as one of the best auditions this season, and joked that she put Lionel out of a job. They then awarded her with a golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

The ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Season 21 has already seen some great talent in the form of singers and musicians. Contestants from all walks of life have debuted on stage and while some have managed to impress the judges and gain a ticket to advance to the next round, others have failed to make a mark.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol this Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

