American Idol season 21 episode 13 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the Top 26 contestants battling it out to impress the judges and the live audience. They will give it their all to deliver incredible performances to gain enough votes from viewers back home to ensure their safety in the competition.

Episode 13 of American Idol will see the Top 26 contestants heading back to the stage to learn the results from the last performance. Based on viewers' votes, the Top 20 contestants will be selected to move forward in the competition.

American Idol @AmericanIdol #IDOL Find out the Top 20 and VOTE again for your faves tomorrow!! It’s all happening!!! Find out the Top 20 and VOTE again for your faves tomorrow!! It’s all happening!!! 👋😱😘 #IDOL https://t.co/Z0MOMM6xjs

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the two-decade period that it has been on the air. Many contestants who have participated in the competition have gone on to become established artists with their own massive global fan base.

Season 21 has also seen many up-and-coming artists take to the stage.

American Idol season 21 will earn its Top 20 this week

Season 21 of American Idol has seen an exceptional amount of talent. The contestants have braved the auditions, Hollywood Week, Showstoppers, and Top 26 rounds at Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa. The participants performed in front of judges - Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Last week saw some iconic performances from the singers, based on which viewers back home could vote for their favorite contestants to advance.

On this week's episode, the Top 26 singers will face their fate as the results for the ones making it forward will be announced. With six people getting eliminated from the competition, the stakes are extremely high.

While some will be recognized for their performances and advances, others will, unfortunately, have to end their journey on the show this year.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Top 20, reads:

"The contestants return to Hollywood to learn the results of America’s first votes for the Top 20, performing again in hopes of securing a spot in the Top 12. “American Idol” 2022 winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl will also take the stage."

According to American Idol's social media pages, Soul and Motown legend Smokey Robinson will grace the stage with an iconic performance. Over the past few weeks, the competition has seen alumni and guest mentors guide the contestants to their on-stage presence, song choices, vocals, and other dynamics.

This week, American Idol season 20 winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl will be seen performing together on stage and also sharing their journey with this year's contestants.

Check out which contestants are all set to learn their Top 20 results in the episode:

Colin Stough Iam Tongi Hannah Nicolaisen Haven Madison Dawson Wayne Kaeyra Lucy Love Mariah Faith Elijah McCormick Marybeth Byrd Matt Wilson Megan Danielle Michael Williams Elise Kristine Nailyah Serenity Nutsa Olivia Soli Emma Busse Oliver Steele Paige Anne Tyson Venegas Malik Heard Warren Peay Wé McDonald PJAE Zachariah Smith

American Idol @AmericanIdol Who will make the Top 20? 🤔 Find out tomorrow… and catch up on Hulu beforehand! #IDOL 's new Sun. + Mon. on ABC! Who will make the Top 20? 🤔 Find out tomorrow… and catch up on Hulu beforehand! #IDOL's new Sun. + Mon. on ABC! https://t.co/b7KIw61El1

The results for the Top 20 American Idol contestants will be announced at the beginning of the episode as the singers head back to Hollywood. The remaining singers will then battle it out for America's votes and perform incredible songs to ensure their safety and a spot in the Top 12 of the competition.

Season 21 of American Idol has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be tested in various other challenges. They will have to deliver their best to keep moving forward until one of them takes it all the way to the end. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see this week's results.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes