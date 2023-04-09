American Idol season 21 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The upcoming episode will see selected contestants from the Hollywood Week round perform in front of judges and a live audience to impress them and earn a spot in the Top 24 of the competition. Viewers can expect to witness a lot of drama and emotions.

Episode 9 of American Idol will feature the singers giving it their all to advance forward in the competition. Season 21 of the series saw an incredible amount of talent as many contestants took to the blind auditions to deliver iconic performances. The judges filtered the best for the Hollywood Week round before making some tougher calls this week.

Considering the level of competition this year, the contestants will be seen upping their performances in the upcoming episode. The judges--pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie--will face the tough job of deciding who will be making it to this year's Top 24.

Which contestants will take to the stage in the upcoming American Idol episode?

Episode 9 of American Idol will feature a set of contestants who advanced from the Hollywood Week round of the competition to perform one last time to make it to the Top 24 of the competition. Considering there is stiff competition, the judges will look for "the best of the best" to enter the main stage of the series. The official synopsis of the episode, titled Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 1, reads:

"Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round."

Unlike the previous week, where there were solo and duet rounds to test the contestants' musical ability, this time, they will only perform solo. They will be tested on all the aspects they were examined on before and will be judged and criticized on a more intense level.

By the end of the upcoming American Idol episode, the contestants will face-off with the judges directly, and their ultimate fate will be decided. With so many fan-favorite contestants this season, viewers might have to bid farewell to many of their chosen favorites. They will have to tune in to find out who advances forward.

Check out which contestants will be performing in the upcoming episode.

Michael Williams Nutsa Fire Lucy Love Tyson Venegas Haven Madison Kaylin Hedges Warren Peay Zachariah Smith Pjae Malik Heard Kaeyra We Ani Adin Boyer Megan Danielle

A few preview clips from the upcoming American Idol episode teased a lot of drama and emotions. The contestants were seen dancing, singing, and playing a variety of instruments to strengthen their performance and make it unique. While some will advance forward, the judges will have to say goodbye to others.

In another preview clip, Lionel Richie recalled to Kaeyra how she expressed her concerns with people not paying attention to her while she sang. The judge advised her "don't be forgettable." Keeping in mind the judge's feedback, the contestant brought her base to the performance. In a confessional, the American Idol contestant said:

"The Showstopper round, there's a lot at stakes. I really wanted to show my fierce side, brought out my base. I wanted to show the judges that I play more instruments."

Kaeyra performed River by Bishop Briggs along with a live band and stunned the judges and the live audience. Luke Bryan confessed that he had chills all over his body.

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this year. The remaining contestants will face even tougher challenges going forward, but before that they'll have to pass the rigorous Showstopper round to make the Top 24. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol this Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

