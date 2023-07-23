In December 2016, Shanna Vandewege, a registered nurse, and her three-month-old infant son, Diederik, were found with their throats slashed in their home in Fort Worth, Texas. The incident was reported to the police by Shanna's husband, Craig Vandewege, who claimed that the killings were committed by a burglar.

First responders believed that the crime scene, which appeared to have been ransacked, was staged. Meanwhile, Craig's calm behavior raised suspicions, and his colleagues reported that he had said some disturbing things about his wife before the murders. He was arrested for speeding on December 21, after which authorities found camouflage clothing, medication, a gun, and ammo in his car.

Prosecutors alleged that Craig Vandewege had a possible financial motive for the slaying his family as he stood to gain over $700,000 in life insurance money. In 2021, he was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole.

An all-new episode of American Monster on ID will chronicle Shanna Vandewege and her son's murders. The episode, titled Say Daddy's the Best, airs on the channel at 9 pm ET on July 23, 2023.

Here's an official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Heavily pregnant Colorado native Shanna Vandewege supports her husband Craig's plan to move to Texas for work; the birth of a baby makes up for Shanna's separation from family, but someone is about to exploit her isolation as an outlet for rage."

Burglary theory was eliminated in Shanna Vandewege and her son's murders since the crime scene looked staged

On December 15, 2016, Craig Vandewege called 911 sometime around 9:30 pm local time from the house he shared with his wife, Shanna Vandewege, and their three-month-old son, Diederik. In the call, Craig told the personnel that he returned to their home from work and found the mother-son duo dead.

First responders found Shanna dead in bed with a slashed throat, while the infant was in his bassinet in the same way. They were both declared dead at the scene, and the cause was later ruled to be from incised wounds to their necks.

The crime scene appeared to have been ransacked, with drawers pulled out and things knocked over, which initially led authorities to consider the burglary angle. However, they later found Shanna's purse untouched on a counter and blood drops under the sink countertop in the master bedroom, suggesting that the killer likely spent a decent amount of time cleaning up afterwards.

Authorities then suspected that the crime scene was likely staged to make it appear like a burglary-gone-wrong, but the murders were actually targeted. In addition, they theorized that burglars would have no intent to kill a harmless infant. Another thing that seemed strange was Craig's calm and collected behavior right after he lost his wife and son.

Shanna Vandewege's husband had made disturbing comments prior to the killings and had murderous dreams

According to Mirror, from the initial stages of the murder investigation of Shanna Vandewege and her son, Craig Vandewege was considered a suspect especially after he was caught lying to authorities. The husband claimed he reached work on time, but his colleagues reported that he arrived late that day. He also refused to let them check his phone, calling it "invasive."

Craig was initially cooperating with the search but lawyered up when authorities tried to investigate him. His co-workers also mentioned that the father-of-one made disturbing comments about Shanna prior to the deaths, criticizing her appearance or how she wore her hair and dressed.

Moreover, when his wife was pregnant, Craig talked about wanting to push her down the stairs, which could get him time off work. He also confessed to having dreams about decapitating his dad and Shanna. Moreover, he gained to collect over $700,000 in life insurance claims from their deaths.

Craig Vandewege was pulled over at a traffic stop on December 21 and arrested in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Officers found camouflage clothing, medication, a gun, and ammo in his car. He was later extradited to Fort Worth and charged with capital murder.

In November 2021, Craig was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

