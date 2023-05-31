"American traitor and Kremlin agent": Tara Reade Russian agent claim goes viral in wake of recent defection

Former American Senate aide Tara Reade's recent defection to Russia has sparked Russian agent claims online. In 2020, Reade accused President Joe Biden of assaulting her in 1993, while she was working for his Senate office. On May 30, she appeared at a Russian state press conference alongside alleged spy Maria Butina.
During the press conference, she told Sputnik International that she had to make this "very difficult" decision to move to Russia because she did not feel safe in her country.
Tara Reade, who was described as a “writer and publicist and former aide to Joe Biden” during the event, also said:
“I just really so appreciate Maria and everyone who’s been giving me [protection] at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not. I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices.”
However, these statements did not sit right with the American citizens, who accused her of being a Russian spy to badmouth Biden.
Twitter reactions on Tara Reade's defection and statements against the US
After Tara Reade's statements about why she moved from the US to Russia went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users accused her of being a Russian spy and a traitor to the country and slammed her for her actions. Others demanded Tara Reade's citizenship be revoked from the US while stating that she returned to her "motherland."
Tara Reade has lately considered speaking before US House Republicans who want to make use of the committees to target Biden and his family. While speaking to Sputnik, she revealed her reason for moving to Russia, stating it was a difficult decision.
"I’m not an impulsive person. I really take my time and sort of analyse data points. And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while [the 2024] election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe. My dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that’s OK.”
Biden is seeking a second term in office. As president, he has helped Ukraine sustain international support as it battles Russian forces invading the country. She said:
“To my Russian brothers and sisters, I’m sorry right now that American elites are choosing to have such an aggressive stance. Just know that most American citizens do want to be friends and hope that we can have unity again. I am enjoying my time in Moscow, and I feel very at home.”
Tara Reade told Sputnik International in 2021 that her previous attempts to communicate with Democratic officials, such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had been unsuccessful.