"American traitor and Kremlin agent": Tara Reade Russian agent claim goes viral in wake of recent defection

Former American Senate aide Tara Reade's recent defection to Russia has sparked Russian agent claims online. In 2020, Reade accused President Joe Biden of assaulting her in 1993, while she was working for his Senate office. On May 30, she appeared at a Russian state press conference alongside alleged spy Maria Butina.

During the press conference, she told Sputnik International that she had to make this "very difficult" decision to move to Russia because she did not feel safe in her country.

Julia Davis @JuliaDavisNews Meanwhile in Russia: Tara Reade sits next to Maria Butina, complains about America's terrible roads and endless wars, grumbles about being baselessly accused of having ties to Russia and humbly asks Putin for Russian citizenship. Meanwhile in Russia: Tara Reade sits next to Maria Butina, complains about America's terrible roads and endless wars, grumbles about being baselessly accused of having ties to Russia and humbly asks Putin for Russian citizenship. https://t.co/dWLNXfAHMy

“I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good. I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria and everyone who’s been giving me that at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not.”

Tara Reade, who was described as a “writer and publicist and former aide to Joe Biden” during the event, also said:

“I just really so appreciate Maria and everyone who’s been giving me [protection] at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not. I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices.”

However, these statements did not sit right with the American citizens, who accused her of being a Russian spy to badmouth Biden.

Igor Sushko @igorsushko American traitor and Kremlin agent Tara Reade is being interviewed by convicted Russian spy Maria Butina on Russian TV. Tara Reade was recruited by Russia to discredit President Biden in the 2020 election. American traitor and Kremlin agent Tara Reade is being interviewed by convicted Russian spy Maria Butina on Russian TV. Tara Reade was recruited by Russia to discredit President Biden in the 2020 election.

Twitter reactions on Tara Reade's defection and statements against the US

Dreambuilder @Dreambu49405472 Please watch

Tara Reade Please watchTara Reade https://t.co/L2FK65i1UC

After Tara Reade's statements about why she moved from the US to Russia went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users accused her of being a Russian spy and a traitor to the country and slammed her for her actions. Others demanded Tara Reade's citizenship be revoked from the US while stating that she returned to her "motherland."

Karen V @KarenV35692848 @igorsushko A Kremlin agent going to Russia doesn’t sound like defection @igorsushko A Kremlin agent going to Russia doesn’t sound like defection

David 777🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇸🇸🇪🇸🇪 @Vegasdave59 . Prison will be waiting for her. @igorsushko One day she will beg to come back to the United States. Prison will be waiting for her. @igorsushko One day she will beg to come back to the United States 🇺🇸. Prison will be waiting for her.

David Savage 🇺🇦 @DavidSavage63 @igorsushko How desperate must you be to want to defect to and live in Russia? Yes I’ve been there, nice place to visit & no I wouldn’t want to live there no matter how much you paid me @igorsushko How desperate must you be to want to defect to and live in Russia? Yes I’ve been there, nice place to visit & no I wouldn’t want to live there no matter how much you paid me

lili von shtupp @lili_shtupp @igorsushko Who thought this press conference was a good idea? She’s just confirming what we already knew which is that she is a Russian asset. @igorsushko Who thought this press conference was a good idea? She’s just confirming what we already knew which is that she is a Russian asset.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Reade's defection to Russia. (Photo via @KaivanShroff/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Reade's defection to Russia. (Photo via @KaivanShroff/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Reade's defection to Russia. (Photo via @KaivanShroff/Twitter)

Tara Reade has lately considered speaking before US House Republicans who want to make use of the committees to target Biden and his family. While speaking to Sputnik, she revealed her reason for moving to Russia, stating it was a difficult decision.

"I’m not an impulsive person. I really take my time and sort of analyse data points. And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while [the 2024] election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe. My dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that’s OK.”

Monte GenX @theenemygop TODAY IN PICTURES

Tara Reade is defecting to Russia unaware that Russians, like our GOP and ISIS, don’t like men in women’s clothing either. TODAY IN PICTURESTara Reade is defecting to Russia unaware that Russians, like our GOP and ISIS, don’t like men in women’s clothing either. https://t.co/ZabYHNNkty

Biden is seeking a second term in office. As president, he has helped Ukraine sustain international support as it battles Russian forces invading the country. She said:

“To my Russian brothers and sisters, I’m sorry right now that American elites are choosing to have such an aggressive stance. Just know that most American citizens do want to be friends and hope that we can have unity again. I am enjoying my time in Moscow, and I feel very at home.”

Tara Reade told Sputnik International in 2021 that her previous attempts to communicate with Democratic officials, such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had been unsuccessful.

Poll : 0 votes