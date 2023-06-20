An Unforgettable Year - Spring on Prime Video: Release date, trailer, cast, and more details revealed

Upcoming drama rom-com film An Unforgettable Year - Spring will be released on Friday, June 23, on Prime Video. The film will showcase the journey of a high school girl called Jasmine, who fears mathematics and is forced to attend the lecture of a terrifying teacher. There in class, she meets a boy named Davi and forms a strong bond with him.

An Unforgettable Year - Spring stars Lívia Silva as Jasmine, Ronald Sotto as Davi, Bia Jordão as Mina, Giovanna Chaves as Alice, Luis Lobianco as Professor Carvalho, Ana Bárbara as Giovana, Cláudia Assunção as Tuta, and Rogério Brito as Leandro.

An Unforgettable Year - Spring on Prime Video: What do we know about the film so far?

An Unforgettable Year - Spring is a heartwarming coming-of-age movie set in Brazil. It is in Portuguese language and all its actors are of South American descent.

Here is the official trailer for the Prime Video movie:

In the above trailer, viewers are introduced to a girl named Jasmine, who loves art and painting and wants to be an artist, however, her mathematics grades at school aren't at their best. This could be a problem in the future, so she is sent to an extra class where is she taught by a terrifying teacher.

At the class, she meets a boy named Davi and the two hit it off. The duo soon fall in love and begin spending more time together. This becomes a problem as their mutual friends and family members learn about their private relationship. Lead actress Lívia Silva, who stars as Jasmine is best known for the films Mare Nostrum and All the Dead Ones.

The trailer does not give away the film's enter plot but does a wonderful job of teaching the audience what to expect. It's entire vibe looks happy and jolly and fans are certainly up for a treat. If you are planning to watch the film and are worried about the language barrier, Prime Video has got you covered, as the movie's subtitles will be available in English.

An Unforgettable Year - Spring synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of An Unforgettable Year - Spring reads as:

"Jasmine is a sweet and authentic girl who is about to finish high school, if not for one detail: math. Jasmine is forced to study with a fearsome teacher."

It further continues:

"When she discovers that the extra classes will actually be with Davi, a pragmatic student of exact sciences, she gets that numbers are not so bad and, to her surprise, she will learn more than just math. In unconventional classes, Jasmine and Davi will share their different views and experience the blossoming of love as they find their place in the world."

The film is helmed by directors Bruno Garotti and Jamile Marinho. Mara Lobão and Rodrigo Montenegro are its producers; executive producers are Vanessa Jardim and Augusto Medeiros.

The movie's cinematographer is Julio Costantini and the casting was done by Cibele Santa Cruz. The film's official distributors are Amazon Studios.

Poll : 0 votes