An Unforgettable Year - Summer on Prime Video: Release date, trailer, and more details explored

An Unforgettable Year - Summer, a Portuguese romance drama, premieres on Prime Video today June 2, 2023.

The film will follow the story of Inha, a girl from a small town in the countryside who dreams of being a fashion student in Paris. To do so, she will need to gain some experience in the field before applying to the universities in Paris. In pursuit of building her resume to impress the admission department, she embarks on a wild journey that promises to change her outlook and life, as she realizes there's more to life than academic validation.

The official synopsis of An Unforgettable Year - Summer, as per Prime Video, reads:

"Inha is a young girl from the countryside who dreams of studying fashion in Paris, but for that, she needs a curriculum that impresses the evaluators. She only has until the end of the summer to prove some practical experience in fashion, so she takes advantage of a trip to try out for a job as a seamstress in Portela, alongside none other than Carrie Catherine – an internationally known costume designer."

It continues:

"While going backstage at the samba school, the character falls in love with Guima, an allegories sculptor, and discovers the fascinating Carnival universe. Her choices will lead her to revolutionize not only herself but also the lives of her family and the residents of the small town where she lives."

An Unforgettable Year - Summer's intriguing storyline has managed to capture the attention of many around the world and fans are already anticipating a thoroughly entertaining film. The film is written by Bruno Garotti, Sylvio Gonçalves, Thalita Rebouças, Maíra Oliveir and directed by Cris D'Amato.

An Unforgettable Year - Summer focuses on Gabi's coming-of-age story

The official trailer of the film, released by Prime Video Brasil, introduces the viewers to Inha, the main protagonist of the story at the offset. It is shown that Inha has always been very inspired by fashion and dreams of someday becoming a fashion designer herself. She is also seen working on many of her own projects in the hopes that one day she'll be able to launch her own design line.

In an unexpected turn of events, Inha manages to land her dream job with the renowned costume designer Carrie Catherine. Working for the designer is all Inha ever wanted, but will she be able to live up to Catherine's expectations?

Amidst her taxing job, Inha meets Guima, an allegories sculptor, and instantly falls in love with him. Guima introduces Inha to the fascinating Carnival universe. Seeing how Guima is so devoted to his job and taking a liking to Carnivals herself, Inha realizes that there's more to life than just working and chasing popularity. The trailer suggests that Inha gets very involved in the world of Carnivals herself, designing an entire line for an event.

The trailer then continues to show glimpses of the film's different storylines, one of them being a love triangle between Inha, Guima, and his ex-girlfriend. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores and encapsulates so many different themes.

More about An Unforgettable Year - Summer's cast

An Unforgettable Year - Summer is host to an exceptionally talented cast with actress Lívia Inhudes in the lead role of Inha. The actress has already managed to receive appreciation from audiences for her stunning performance in the trailer of the film and her ability to flawlessly delve into character. The actress manages to portray emotions of sadness, confusion, and anger quite convincingly and promises to deliver a beautiful performance in the film.

The film will also feature several actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including Zezeh Barbosa, Julia Gomes, Mariana Rios, Micael Borges, and Diego Martins, among numerous others.

An Unforgettable Year - Summer premieres June 2, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes